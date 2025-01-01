Singapore Airlines female pilot is actress Lin Meijiao’s niece, netizen says she’s pretty enough to be a star herself

Singapore Airlines female pilot surprised aunt Lin Meijiao during flight

Netizens have become enamoured by a fetching Singapore Airlines (SIA) female pilot who apparently could become a star if she decided to hang up her wings one day.

The unnamed pilot drew attention when her aunt, veteran local actress Lin Meijiao, revealed that she was the pilot for her recent flight to Germany.

Singapore Airlines female pilot celebrates aunt’s birthday on board

In an Instagram post on 28 Dec, Lin thanked her “favourite niece” for surprising her by celebrating her birthday on board.

Lin, who turned 61 on 24 Dec, was visited by the captain of the plane herself during the flight.

The actress received a cake, a birthday card signed by the crew and a teddy bear, among other gifts.

She also took a photo with the always-impeccably turned-out SIA cabin crew.

Lin said she’d flown with the “best captain and cabin crew”, praising them for being so thoughtful and making her feel at home.

Chantalle Ng posts about ‘beautiful’ pilot

Lin’s daughter Chantalle Ng, a Mediacorp artiste, accompanied her mother on the trip and also posted about it on Instagram.

She enthusiastically informed netizens in an Instagram Story that her cousin was the pilot for her flight.

Tagging SIA, she even told them that they had “such a beautiful pilot”.

Netizens swoon over Singapore Airlines female pilot

Netizens who saw Lin’s post sent their birthday wishes to her, but many were distracted by her pilot niece.

Several posts gushed about how pretty she was.

One netizen said she could even follow in the footsteps of her aunt and cousin and be a star.

Another lauded Lin’s family for having “beautiful genes”.

More than 60 female pilots flying with S’pore carriers

While the aviation sector is usually dominated by men, SIA hired its first female pilots in August 2015, according to a report by Aerospace Singapore.

SilkAir, which has since been absorbed into SIA, hired its first female pilot in 2001.

Singapore’s local carriers have more than 60 female pilots flying with them, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor in a speech in November last year.

