1st S’pore Malay Female Commercial Pilot Promoted To Captain, Receives Congratulations Online

Farhain Abu Bakar, Singapore’s First Malay Female Commercial Pilot, Promoted To Captain

Ask a classroom of kids about their ambitions growing up and chances are pilot will be one of the most popular choices. After all, there’s a certain charm about taking to the skies and leaving our ‘earthly’ troubles behind.

That was similarly the case for 36-year-old Farhain Abu Bakar, Singapore’s first Malay female commercial pilot, who was recently promoted to Captain.

Her promotion holds extra significance as the aviation sector is a male-dominated one — female pilots apparently account for less than 1% of all pilots among Singapore carriers.

Last week, one of Ms Farhain’s family members shared a congratulatory message on social media.

A picture of the 36-year-old holding a balloon with the message “AYE! AYE! CAPTAIN Farhain!” was attached to the post.

The most tell-tale sign of her promotion, however, was the four golden stripes on her epaulettes.

This isn’t the first time Ms Farhain made headlines due to her achievements in the aviation sector.

Back in 2016, Ms Farhain was featured on Berita Harian and The Straits Times for being the first local Malay female commercial pilot. She was just 29 years old then.

Obtained private pilot license while she was a Singapore Polytechnic student

Ms Farhain started making headway into the aviation sector way back in her schooling days.

She reportedly got her private pilot license from the Singapore Youth Flying Club in 2004, while she was studying at Singapore Polytechnic.

She joined the Singapore Flying College three years later and obtained her commercial pilot license and instructor certification in 2008 and 2010 respectively.

The Straits Times reported that Ms Farhain had spent 5.5 years as an instructor prior to joining Scoot.

Despite having spent years in the aviation business, Ms Farhain passion for flying still burns strong inside her,

I am amazed to see the beauty of nature … the colour of the sky as it changes when night turns to day … all of it.

MS News has reached out to Ms Farhain for more information on her promotion.

Congratulations to Ms Farhain for her recent promotion. We hope her achievement inspires other aspiring pilots’ to chase after their dream.

