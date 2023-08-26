Singapore Airlines To Issue Hot Towels Before Flights Again, They’ll Come With Signature Scent

Singapore Airlines Will Issue Hot Towels Starting With Suites, 1st & Business Class From 12 Sep

Those who fly with Singapore Airlines (SIA) often will know that our national carrier had a small but unique feature of their service: The handing out of hot towels pre-flight.

That service was unfortunately discontinued in June 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now that things are back to normal again, SIA will resume issuing hot towels again.

Better still, the towels will be infused with SIA’s signature scent.

All Singapore Airlines flights to get hot towels by end-2023

SIA will reinstate hot towel service to passengers on all flights by the end of 2023, reported travel website The Milelion, quoting a memo sent to cabin crew on Friday (25 Aug).

These include both inbound and outbound flights to Singapore, with no minimum duration — just like it was before Covid-19.

Of course, Suites, First Class and Business Class passengers will get them first, with hot towels issued to them from 12 Sep.

Premium Economy and Economy passengers will have to wait a little longer, but should get hot towels from December 2023 — just in time for the school holidays.

Hot towels will have signature Singapore Airlines scent

Perhaps the biggest change from pre-Covid times would be that the hot towels will now come with something extra.

That will be “Batik Flora by Singapore Airlines”, their signature scent.

According to SIA, the scent was blended by combining notes from six flowers — the Aquatic Ginger, Common Dianella, Seashore Purslane, Simpoh Lak, Utania Nervosa and White Kopsia.

It was created specially for the airline by Singapore-based artisanal perfume label Scent by SIX. The scent is “reflective of our beautiful garden city…a scent of home and what we hold close to our hearts”, the brand said.

You can also smell Batik Flora by Singapore Airlines at the SIA Service Centre in ION Orchard and the SilverKris Lounge at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

SIA has been bringing back pre-Covid items

SIA’s move comes after they put up a tender on its procurement website to buy hot towels.

Travellers had reported that the airline had already reintroduced certain items that had disappeared during Covid-19, like menus and pre-departure drinks.

In June, SIA also brought back appetisers on Economy Class flights.

With the restoration of hot towel service, it seems SIA is slowly but surely bringing back the impeccable cabin experience that they’ve always been praised for until the rude interruption of the pandemic.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from AVIATION & TRAVEL on YouTube and Live And Let’s Fly.