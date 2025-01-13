Singapore couple braves long queue to order baked potato from The Spud Brothers food truck

Singaporeans are known to be big foodies who will travel across the country and queue for hours just for food.

But one Singapore couple appears to have taken this to the extreme by flying to the United Kingdom (UK) to eat baked potatoes.

Singapore couple queues at food truck for baked potato

A video of the interaction with the unnamed couple was posted on Facebook by The Spud Brothers, known for their popular food trucks in the UK.

When the couple came to the end of a snaking queue, they ordered two potatoes, one of which was a large spud with cheese and garlic chicken.

When asked where they came from, the woman said they were from Singapore.

Singapore couple flew 13 hours to the UK

Intrigued, the server enquired how long it took to fly to the UK, to which she replied, “13 hours” to London.

Amazed, the server then remarked that they had done this, “just for a potato” — to which the guy responded, “yeah, just for a potato”.

The couple were flying back from Manchester, the woman added.

Servers display limited knowledge of Singapore

However, the server displayed limited knowledge of Singapore.

Though he professed to have been to Singapore before, he was corrected and told that he had actually been to Kuala Lumpur, which is of course a different country.

The couple were then asked, “Singapore’s like an own country, isn’t it?”

They were subsequently asked a question that Singaporeans would find familiar when overseas:

Is it like you get fined if you drop chewing gum everywhere?

The couple replied in the affirmative, saying, “You get fined for everything.”

Singapore couple gets baked potato for free

Still fascinated by the couple’s origins, the server proceeded to ask them to cross out Singapore on a world map.

They obliged, with the woman remarking that the country couldn’t be seen.

After doing this, they received the good news that their order was free of charge.

The video has received more than 3,400 likes and 300 shares so far.

Baked potato business grew due to TikTok account

For the uninitiated, the eponymous Spud Brothers are real-life brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, whose father took over a baked potato stand in the city of Preston four years ago.

He soon brought in the brothers, who masterminded the growth of the business among young people via its popular TikTok account, which has 3.4 million followers to date.

Soon, the brand attracted a global following, with celebrities and people from as far away as Australia ordering its baked potatoes.

Apparently, it can also count at least two people in Singapore as fans.

Also read: M’sian woman travels 350KM to try Wingstop in S’pore, says kecap manis’ her favourite flavour

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The spud brothers on Facebook.