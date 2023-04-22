Singapore Flyer Weekday Tickets Now Cost S$15 Till 31 May, Only Local Residents Eligible

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ride The Singapore Flyer For S$15 On Weekdays, Minimum 2 Tickets Must Be Purchased

The Singapore Flyer has been an indelible part of our skyline since it opened in 2008.

However, some Singaporeans may not have taken a ride on it yet as they might find the tickets a bit pricey.

Now’s the time to take a ride if you haven’t, as the attraction is offering weekday tickets for just S$15 till 31 May.

This promotion is available only for local residents.

Singapore Flyer celebrating 15th anniversary

According to the Singapore Flyer website, the attraction is marking its 15th anniversary this year.

Thus, they’re lining up a few promotions to celebrate.

One of them is the Local Residents’ Exclusive promotion, valid on weekdays only till 31 May, excluding public holidays.

Proof of local residency required

As the name suggests, the promotion is only for local residents, meaning Singapore Citizens, permanent residents, and holders of an Employment Pass, Work Permit or Dependant Pass.

One is required to show proof of this status by showing the relevant passes.

Once proven, though, the promotion can be enjoyed by adults, children (aged three to 12) or seniors (60 and above).

A minimum of two tickets must be purchased, and a maximum of four.

S$15 Singapore Flyer tickets includes Time Capsule

For S$15, ticket holders will be able to visit the Time Capsule — an immersive experience of Singapore’s past, present and future.

They will then go on one rotation of the Singapore Flyer that will take 30 minutes, during which they’ll be able to take in views of Marina Bay and beyond.

The standard price for this ticket is S$40 for adults, and S$25 for children and seniors.

They’re non-refundable, non-exchangeable, non-extendable and non-transferable once sold.

S$15 dishes at Singapore Flyer restaurant

If food is more your thing, a Cantonese restaurant located on level 1 of the Flyer is having a 15th-anniversary promotion.

The Sky View Pavilion has a daily dish that costs just S$15 till 30 Jun.

While the S$15 dish changes daily, this time weekends are included too. Check out the daily dish menu here.

The dish is available only for dine-in customers.

15% discount at Gelatissimo

Lastly, Gelatissimo’s Singapore Flyer outlet on level 1 is offering 15% discounts on all gelato and milkshake drinks.

They’re also offering two jumbo cups of gelato for S$15, when the usual price is S$20.60.

This is applicable only on weekdays till 30 Jun.

Customers will also have to present their Singapore Flyer ticket to enjoy the offer.

An iconic landmark to be cherished

Even if you’ve taken the Singapore Flyer before, the S$15 deals might be enough to persuade you to renew your acquaintance.

After all, an iconic landmark deserves to be cherished by its citizens once in a while.

If you’re heading down, here’s some details to note:

Singapore Flyer

Address: 30 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039803

Opening hours: 2pm – 10pm daily (last admission 9.30pm)

Website: Home | Singapore Flyer

Nearest MRT: Promenade

Featured image adapted from Zac Zhou on Unsplash.