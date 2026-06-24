Free-entry Singapore GP ALL ACCESS 2.0 returns with expanded behind-the-scenes experience at F1 Pit Building

Visitors can explore Race Control, the podium and other usually restricted areas

Singaporeans can once again get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into staging the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix (GP). The ALL ACCESS experience is set to return with an expanded second edition, running from 26 June to 26 July.

ALL ACCESS 2.0 will transform the F1 Pit Building into an interactive showcase, giving members of the public access to areas that are typically off-limits during race season.

Entry is free, although visitors must pre-register for a time slot as capacity is limited.

ALL ACCESS 2.0 offers access to Race Control and the podium

Following its debut last year, which attracted more than 17,700 visitors, ALL ACCESS 2.0 returns with several new additions.

Step into iconic locations within the F1 Pit Building that are usually reserved for Formula 1 personnel. This includes the podium and the cool-down room, among many others.

For the first time this year, visitors can access Race Control.

F1 fanatics will be familiar with this central command centre, where every aspect of the race is monitored and coordinated.

The exhibition will also feature archival visuals highlighting defining moments from previous Singapore GPs, offering fans a glimpse into the event’s history.

Turning Marina Bay streets into an F1 circuit

Beyond the race-day glamour, ALL ACCESS 2.0 shines a spotlight on the massive logistical effort required to transform Singapore’s city streets into the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Visitors can get an up-close look at actual steel kerbs and TECPRO barriers used during the race, offering insight into the infrastructure that keeps drivers safe throughout the event.

Fans can also try their hand at becoming a Formula 1 Kids commentator at beIN SPORTS Asia’s commentary booth.

Those attending the experience will also stand a chance to win exclusive tickets to fan-favourite Singapore GP events.

Singapore GP to launch more community programmes ahead of race weekend

ALL ACCESS 2.0 is part of Singapore GP’s #RevUpSG initiative, which aims to bring the community closer to the F1 experience ahead of race weekend.

Another new programme, Beyond The Track, will take place at the F1 Pit Building from 21 to 23 July.

The panel discussion series gives participating local secondary and tertiary students an inside look at the planning and operations behind the Singapore Grand Prix.

The ALL ACCESS 2.0 will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 26 June to 26 July, with five sessions daily between 10am and 8pm.

Admission is free, but visitors must pre-register for a slot as spaces are limited. Registration opened on 22 June at 10.30am and is available exclusively to Singapore residents.

Also Read: S’pore GP welcomes its first F1 sprint race, announces entertainment lineup for 2026

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Featured image adapted from f1nightrace on Instagram.