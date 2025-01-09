‘Moisturising is king’: Reddit post on how men in S’pore can ‘look better’ sparks flood of sincere tips

Reddit explodes with tips on helping guys in Singapore ‘look better’

Taking care of one’s appearance is no longer just a concern for women — it’s becoming increasingly popular among men as well.

This shift was evident when a man in Singapore recently turned to Reddit for advice on how to improve his grooming.

A wealth of tips poured in, proving that more men are recognising the importance of grooming and self-care.

Skincare not a priority for most men

When it comes to skincare, most local guys wouldn’t be caught dead applying sunblock or moisturisers.

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a Singaporean guy with a skincare routine that goes beyond a quick face wash.

As for hairstyles, they often take a backseat, with school rules mandating a ‘boring’ cut until Secondary 4, followed by a shaved head for National Service (NS).

Thus, it’s no surprise that style might not be a top priority for many guys.

Man in Singapore seeks help on Reddit, gets grooming & style advice

Given the growing interest in personal grooming, it’s no surprise that a Reddit user turned to the r/askSingapore subreddit on Wednesday (8 Jan) for advice on how to “look better”.

And he certainly wasn’t disappointed. Numerous comments poured in from helpful netizens, eager to share their tips on how guys can improve their grooming and style.

One user offered practical advice that, while basic, is often overlooked, such as using sunblock and regularly changing pillowcases and bedsheets.

Another emphasised the importance of keeping the face moisturised.

In fact, taking care of one’s skin emerged as a common theme, with many users pointing out how essential it is to prioritise skincare.

While some guys focus on styling their hair or buying fancy clothes, they often neglect their skin.

One commenter even suggested involving family members to confirm you don’t smell bad, as it can be hard to tell on your own.

Using her well-groomed husband as an example, one user shared how others could benefit from his routine, which includes regular exercise, skincare, haircuts every two weeks, monthly brow trims, and good hygiene habits.

Another user pointed out that fitness is key when it comes to dressing well in Singapore’s hot weather.

With the tropical climate limiting fashion choices, having a toned body forms the foundation for looking good — even in the simplest of clothes.

