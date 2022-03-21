Singapore Prepares $750K Healthcare Aid Package For Palestine

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, it can be easy to forget that some places are also fighting a battle on other fronts. One such place is the state of Palestine.

On Sunday (20 Mar), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced in a media statement that it will be providing Palestine with a healthcare aid package worth $750,000 to help in their fight against Covid-19.

The healthcare package will comprise polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits, reusable masks donated by the Temasek Foundation, as well as scholarships and courses for healthcare professionals.

With this announcement, MFA also reiterated Singapore’s support for the negotiations to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

$750,000 healthcare aid package to Palestine

To support the Palestinians in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister of Foreign Affairs Balakrishnan announced the provision of a special healthcare aid package worth $750,000 on Sunday (20 Mar).

The healthcare aid will consist of 10,000 PCR test kits developed by Singapore-based Alliance BioMed and 30,000 Air+ reusable masks donated by Temasek Foundation.

In addition, the package will come with special courses and scholarships for Palestinian healthcare professionals.

Dr Balakrishnan further emphasised Singapore’s support of Palestine through capacity-building.

As part of this, he encouraged Palestinian officials to take part in the training courses offered under Singapore’s S$10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP).

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the package sponsors customised training courses, special visits, and postgraduate scholarships in areas of need for Palestinian officials.

So far, more than 600 Palestinians have already benefited from this.

Minister Balakrishnan currently in Ramallah

Minister Balakrishnan is currently visiting Ramallah, a Palestinian city.

During his visit, he affirmed Singapore’s friendly relations with Palestine.

On behalf of President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister Balakrishnan also invited Palestinian leaders to visit Singapore. This was welcomed by Palestinian leaders.

Singapore has had a longstanding relationship with Palestine. According to CNA, Singapore’s first visit to the territories was by PM Lee in 2016.

After the visit, Singapore appointed Hawazi Daipi as the first non-resident representative to Palestine in 2016.

Support for 2-state solution between Israel and Palestine

Besides announcing the healthcare assistance package, Minister Balakrishnan also reiterated Singapore’s ‘longstanding and principled’ support for a 2-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

This is consistent with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

According to MFA’s statement, Minister Balakrishnan expressed hope that both the Israeli and Palestinian sides will find ways to engage in direct negotiations on the basis of a 2-state solution.

Besides that, he urged all parties to refrain from unilateral actions that could increase tensions and undermine the prospects for peace.

Minister Balakrishnan also conveyed Singapore’s wish to set up a representative office in Ramallah to implement and coordinate the ETAP.

The offer was welcomed by Palestine’s Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki.

Singapore must continue to support Palestine

The long-drawn conflict between Israel and Palestine has resulted in rampant destruction and countless casualties. It has been devastating for its residents.

Such war-torn territories have been struggling even more since the pandemic hit. It is at times like this that Singapore should extend our support to them

Hopefully, this assistance package will be of help to Palestinians as they continue the battle against Covid-19.

