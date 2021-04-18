2 People Drown At Singapore River, Pronounced Dead By SCDF Paramedic

2 bodies were retrieved from the Singapore River early this morning (18 Apr), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed.

Both of them were pronounced dead on scene by an SCDF paramedic. MS News understands that the 2 persons had drowned.

SCDF divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) helped to find and retrieve the bodies, assisted by a remotely-operated vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.

A netizen posted on Facebook about the incident at approximately 3.15am. At the time, the search was still underway.

The netizen’s pictures depict the scene at Clarke Quay, where SCDF trucks were parked.

A second image shows how divers were deployed into the Singapore River in search of the drowned persons.

SCDF told MS News that they received a call for a water rescue incident along the Singapore River near 6 Eu Tong Sen Street at around 2am.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the persons were nowhere to be seen.

Divers from DART were hence deployed to search for them, with the assistance of an underwater Remotely-Operated Vehicle (ROV).

The ROV maps out underwater terrain using sonar-imaging equipment, reducing risks for divers and giving clearer vision.

It also helps to reduce the time taken for searches.

Eventually, the bodies were found and retrieved.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The circumstances behind the drownings are unclear at present.

MS News hopes that the 2 rest in peace, and offer our condolences to their families and loved ones.

