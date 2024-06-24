S’pore ranks as 2nd most expensive city for expats for 2nd year in a row

Singapore retains position as second most expensive city for expats, Hong Kong in first place

Singapore has solidified its status as the world’s second most expensive city for expatriates for the second consecutive year, according to the latest Mercer 2024 Cost of Living City Ranking.

Topping the list is Hong Kong, with Zurich, Switzerland trailing closely behind the Lion City in third place.

This ranking underscores a persistent trend where these two Asian financial hubs outpace traditionally high-priced Swiss cities.

Global survey assessed costs of more than 200 items over 226 cities

Mercer’s comprehensive assessment encompassed more than 200 items across 226 cities, evaluating expenses ranging from housing and transportation to food, clothing, and household essentials.

Notably, the top three cities have all maintained their positions from last year.

The report is essential for global businesses managing workforce mobility, emphasising Asian cities’ continued dominance in expatriate living costs.

Despite high expenses, Singapore and Hong Kong remain attractive to international professionals due to strong economic opportunities and a dynamic business environment.

Changes in global rankings are significant, with New York dropping to seventh place and London rising nine spots to eighth.

These shifts reflect ongoing economic changes affected by inflation, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical factors.

Singapore & Hong Kong the only Asian cities in the top 20

The study indicated that factors such as an expensive housing market, high transportation costs, and higher costs of goods and services contributed to the ranking of its top costliest cities.

Additionally, the survey noted key factors influencing living costs in major cities, including inflation, exchange rate fluctuations, and global economic and geopolitical volatility.

Here’s a glance at the top 20 from Mercer’s list of most expensive cities for expatriates:

Hong Kong Singapore Zurich, Switzerland Geneva, Switzerland Basel, Switzerland Bern, Switzerland New York, USA London, UK Nassau, Bahamas Los Angeles, USA Copenhagen, Denmark Honolulu, USA San Francisco, USA Bangui, Africa Dubai, UAE Tel Aviv, Israel Miami, USA Djibouti Boston, USA Chicago, USA

Notably, Hong Kong and Singapore are the sole Asian cities to make it into the Top 20.

