S’pore Women’s Tchoukball Team Becomes World #1 After Defeating Powerhouse Chinese Taipei In Aug 2022

Singapore Women’s Tchoukball Team Makes History With #1 Rank

Singapore’s national women’s tchoukball team have made history by becoming the number-one-ranked team in the world.

This came after a victory over traditional powerhouses Chinese Taipei back in August last year.

Funnily enough, the team did not realise they’d achieved the historic feat until the world rankings were announced on 27 Jan.

Women’s tchoukball team ranked #1 globally above Chinese Taipei

Singapore overtook Chinese Taipei in the rankings after they won the 2022 Asia Pacific Tchoukball Championships in Aug.

In an upset over the world champions, the final ended 39:35 in favour of Singapore.

However, according to The Straits Times, the team was completely unaware of their ranking even though they were updated on 1 Jan.

Finally, on 27 Jan, the president of the Tchoukball Association of Singapore, Delane Lim, found out, and so did the rest of the team afterwards.

Mr Lim also announced that the men’s team was ranked third globally, behind Chinese Taipei and Italy.

“We are not an Olympic sport… hence resources understandably [are] limited,” Mr Lim said in a Facebook post, explaining that the team often needs to pay for their expenses when competing, especially overseas.

Despite the lack of resources, however, the team has proven capable of achieving great things against the best teams in the world.

“It takes a village to raise a child. Likewise, in any sport, we need the whole village to rally behind our teams to let them know that we are supporting them,” he said.

“I do hope we will have more corporate partners and individual supporters to come on board to help sustain our performance and provide opportunities for our players to succeed and win more for Singapore.”

Congratulations to team Singapore

Tchoukball might be a relatively new sport with less recognition than others at the moment.

However, Singapore’s team has been flying our red and white flag high despite all the challenges they face with funding and support.

Along with Switzerland and Chinese Taipei, we are among the best teams in the world.

Everyone is proud of their remarkable achievement, and we hope this will spur more funding for the team in future.

Congratulations once again to the women’s Tchoukball team!

Featured image adapted from Tchoukball Association of Singapore.