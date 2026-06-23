‘Play at Jalan Besar?’: 55% of respondents think S’pore has better odds hosting World Cup than qualifying

MS Polls: More than half think Singapore has better chance to host the World Cup than to qualify for the tournament

Singapore football has enjoyed a resurgence in recent months, with renewed optimism following the Lions’ historic qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Yet when asked whether Singapore is more likely to host the FIFA World Cup or qualify to play in it, public sentiment appeared to lean towards the former.

According to a poll conducted on Answers.sg, 55% of 1,079 respondents believe that Singapore has better odds of hosting the World Cup.

Meanwhile, 45% felt the national team would qualify for the tournament first.

The results reflect a divide between public confidence in the national team’s progress and Singapore’s sports infrastructure.

Netizens raise infrastructure challenges

Although qualifying for the World Cup is no easy feat, hosting the tournament presents a different set of challenges.

Given the number of stadiums required to stage a World Cup, hosting the tournament in land-scarce Singapore may be tricky.

In Facebook comments discussing the hot topic, many netizens feel that Singapore is not suited to host the World Cup.

Some pointed out the country’s small stadiums, with one commenter asking if the matches could be played at Jalan Besar stadium.

An independent check by MS News shows that the facility can only seat approximately 7,100 spectators.

While Singapore is not lacking in stadiums, most facilities — which are located in the country’s heartlands — have a capacity in the thousands.

Only the National Stadium, with a 55,000 seating capacity, compares to the scale of this year’s World Cup stadiums.

According to FIFA, the smallest stadium of the 16 venues is Guadalajara Stadium — and that can host 45,664 fans.

Singapore has not ruled out co-hosting a future World Cup

However, some did not write off Singapore’s potential to co-host the event with neighbouring countries.

One netizen suggested that Singapore could co-host the World Cup with other Southeast Asian countries, allowing the tournament to meet FIFA’s minimum stadium capacity requirements.

Others added that such co-hosting ventures would even be an enjoyable experience for spectators as they can sightsee different countries in the process.

However, some suggested that Singapore take up hosting smaller games such as the Asian Games.

Singapore has previously expressed support for a potential joint ASEAN bid to host the FIFA World Cup.

In response to queries about the proposed ASEAN bid for the 2034 tournament, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said it supports initiatives that strengthen regional football cooperation.

However, it noted that any hosting plans would require extensive collaboration among ASEAN member states.

Singapore’s 2026 World Cup dream ended in second qualifying round

While confidence around the Singapore national team has grown, qualifying for the FIFA World Cup remains one of football’s toughest challenges.

And for 45% of poll respondents, the idea of Singapore playing in the World Cup remains a distant dream.

One netizen suggested that the country should first focus on smaller tournaments such as those within Southeast Asia (SEA).

Some, however, felt that the Singapore national team should have already made greater progress towards qualifying for the World Cup, arguing that its development has stagnated.

Others offered constructive comments on how local football can be improved.

One netizen urged for the upgrading of sports facilities here, while another felt that the football culture can be cultivated from a younger age.

Singapore’s bid to reach the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup ended in the second round of the Asian qualifiers.

Drawn alongside South Korea, China, and Thailand, the Lions finished bottom of Group C with one draw and five defeats. Although the campaign included a memorable 2-2 home draw against China, Singapore ultimately fell short of progressing to the next stage.

While the 2026 tournament expanded from 32 to 48 teams — giving Asia eight direct qualification spots and one inter-confederation playoff berth — reaching the World Cup remains a long-term goal for Singapore.

For now, Singapore’s immediate focus will be building on its historic AFC Asian Cup qualification under Gavin Lee, while continuing its long-term journey towards football’s biggest stage.

Singapore football enjoying renewed optimism under Gavin Lee

Much of the recent optimism surrounding Singapore football has come under head coach Gavin Lee.

After taking over as interim coach in June 2025, Lee guided the Lions to a historic qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

His success earned him the permanent head coach role, making him the first Singaporean to hold the position on a full-time basis since 2016.

Under his leadership, the Lions have been praised for their resilience and fighting spirit, reigniting hope among fans.

However, it is not enough — at least for now — for the Lions to make more history.

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Featured image adapted from fasingapore on Instagram and FIFA Museum.