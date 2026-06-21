McDonald’s S’pore screening FIFA World Cup matches at 16 outlets, fans can watch games over burgers & fries

McDonald’s Singapore is screening FIFA World Cup matches live at 16 outlets

Football fans in Singapore now have another place to catch the FIFA World Cup action – at McDonald’s with their favourite burgers and fries.

Head to McDonald’s for live matches

On Friday (19 June), McDonald’s Singapore announced on Instagram that selected outlets will be screening FIFA World Cup matches live.

Customers will now have the chance to enjoy the games live while munching on some fries and nuggets.

With matches kicking off at the crack of dawn, there’s every chance that you can include some hashbrowns and pancakes as part of your World Cup meal.

In the post, McDonald’s invited fans to gather their friends and head down to participating outlets to watch the matches together.

“Want to catch the game with your favourite burgers and fries? Selected McDonald’s restaurants are screening the FIFA World Cup action live!” the post read.

However, the fast food chain noted that match screenings will vary depending on the outlet.

Customers are encouraged to visit their preferred outlet directly to check the screening schedule and secure a seat before kick-off.

A total of 16 outlets will screen live matches

A total of 16 McDonald’s outlets across Singapore will be participating in the screenings.

The locations include outlets in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok Reservoir, Bukit Panjang’s Fajar estate, Hougang, Jurong East, Kallang, Punggol, Sengkang, Serangoon, Tampines, Woodlands, and Yishun.

Three Ang Mo Kio outlets have also been included in the list: 51 @ AMK, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, and Ang Mo Kio Park.

Sports-focused locations such as Kallang, Punggol SAFRA, Sengkang Sports Complex, and Yishun SAFRA are also among the participating outlets.

The announcement comes as the second round of group-stage fixtures gets underway, and excitement around the upcoming matchups starts to crank up.

McDonald’s Singapore also encouraged followers to “tag your watch party crew” in the comments section of its Instagram post.

Netizens thrilled by McDonald’s announcement

A netizen likened it to bringing back the “old days”, referring to the live screenings by McDonald’s during past World Cups.

Another Instagram user seemed surprised by the announcement, as they thought that McDonald’s would not be screening live matches at this year’s World Cup.

A commenter was disappointed that only two outlets in the west are screening live World Cup matches.

Another netizen urged McDonald’s Singapore to compile a list of the World Cup screening schedule for its customers.

The 2026 tournament is the first FIFA World Cup co-hosted by three countries and the first to feature 48 teams, expanding the competition from its previous 32-team format.

The tournament began on 11 June and is scheduled to conclude on 19 July.

Also read: Lau Pa Sat turns into late-night FIFA World Cup hub, watch all games live on 130-inch screens

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Featured image adapted from McDonald’s Singapore on Instagram & FIFA for illustration purposes only.