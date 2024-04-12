S’porean named best international cadet at British military academy, says he’s proud to represent country

Singaporean gets award for the Best International Cadet at Sandhurst Military Academy

A Singaporean has been recognised with a special honour after completing his course at a prestigious British military academy.

Junior Under Officer Q F N Tang was awarded the International Sword for the Best International Cadet at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

He said the award means a lot to him as he’s representing his country.

The honour for the Singaporean was announced by Sandhurst in a Facebook post on Wednesday (10 April).

It said its officer cadets from the Commissioning Course 232 would be commissioned during the Sovereign’s Parade on Friday (12 April).

One of the prize winners from the course is Officer Cadet Q F N Tang from Singapore, who received the International Sword for the Best International Cadet out of 26 international cadets from his course.

Best cadet award means a lot to Singaporean

In a video interview from Sandhurst’s Old College Parade Square, Cadet Tang said winning the award “means a lot” to him.

This is especially true since he’s representing his country, he added.

He’s also proud that a Singaporean can be at the academy and win this award, adding that he’s “really happy” to be able to bring the sword home together with “another additional sword” he won.

Course at Sandhurst lasts 44 weeks

Established in 1947 through the merger of two centuries-old military academies, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is the officer training centre of the British Army.

Its regular officer training course lasts for 44 weeks, where military and leadership skills are taught and practised via demanding training exercises, according to its website.

International students also get the chance to train at Sandhurst, with 5,400 international students from 129 countries having trained there since 1947. These international cadets are chosen by their own defence organisations.

The course culminates in the Sovereign’s Parade that marks the passing out of Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course.

During the parade, awards such as the Sword of Honour, the Overseas Sword and the Queen’s Medal are presented to the top cadets.

The Sovereign’s Parade took place on Friday (12 April) UK time, so those interested can catch Cadet Tang receiving his award in the video streamed “live” on Facebook.

