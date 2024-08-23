S’porean successfully breeds Malayan box turtle in captivity after 12 years

Singaporean successfully breeds and incubates Malayan box turtle in captivity

A man in Singapore has successfully bred and incubated a Malayan box turtle in in his own home.

On Tuesday (20 Aug), bank director and animal lover Heng Siang Wei shared the heartwarming news on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page.

“Finally… After many years of research, blood, sweat and tears,” the caption read.

Mr Heng had also shared the announcement on his Instagram page a week earlier.

The various photos showed the small turtle hatched out of its egg, displaying a sleek brownish-green coloured shell.

Took 12 years to breed turtle

Speaking to MS News, Mr Heng shared that it took him more than 12 years to successfully breed the reptile, which hatched in January this year.

In 2007, he harboured a female turtle, which began laying eggs upon sexual maturity in 2012.

Mr Heng noted that breeding a Malayan box turtle in captivity is extremely difficult and took him many years as several factors need to be taken into consideration, including:

Ratio between male and female counterparts

Diet

Breeding and nesting environment

Humidity and temperature

Choice of substrate for incubation

Nesting frequency

As a lover of animals from a young age, Mr Heng saw the difficult task as an opportunity to learn more about the native species.

He also shared that the Malayan box turtles hold a “special place” in his heart as he saw many in the wild 20 to 30 years ago when he was a child.

However, he noted that such reptiles are rarely spotted around Singapore today.

Baby turtle stabilised and healthy

While the turtle was still developing in its egg, Mr Heng worried that the turtle’s embryo had died before hatching.

He noted that research says that a fertile turtle egg will “chalk” or start turning white within 24 to 48 hours of being laid, and continue to turn white or “chalk over” as the embryo continues to develop.

“The egg stopped chalking halfway during around 10 days into the incubation period, so I thought the embryo might have died. But I had faith and did not want to give up,” he said.

After 66 days, Mr Heng witnessed a “miracle” as the baby turtle popped out of its shell.

He also noted that it was his first time incubating an animal, which was a “nerve-wrecking process” as he had to practice patience and balance the many complex factors required to properly care for the reptile.

After watching over the young turtle the last seven months, Mr Heng told MS News that the baby reptile has stabilised and is doing well.

He also created a TikTok account to document the turtle’s many milestones, including the reptile’s first swim.

Hopes to contribute to ongoing research

Through the delicate breeding process of the Malayan box turtle, Mr Heng hopes to contribute to ongoing research into the native species, also known as the Cuora amboinensis.

He also wishes to raise awareness of the reptile, which has been classified “vulnerable” on the IUCN red list of threatened species.

“I genuinely wish that one day, while I am still alive, I can see this species freely roaming in our water bodies; just like how I used to see them around 20 to 30 years ago,” he said.

Updates of the baby turtle can be found on Mr Heng’s Instagram page here.

Also read: Turtle Museum owner urges visitors to return, says they may not be able to last next few months

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Heng Siang Wei.