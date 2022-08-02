S’porean Men Allegedly Brandish Weapon & Assault M’sian In JB, Police Tracking Them Down

Singaporean Men Allegedly Brandish Weapon & Assault Malaysian In Austin Heights, JB

Scare tactics can range from silent threats to violent shouting and, in this case, in Johor Bahru (JB), brandishing a weapon.

On Sunday (31 Jul), a Facebook post looking for a group of Singaporean men in JB went viral, alleging that they had attacked a local with a weapon.

According to the Facebook post, one of the men had attacked a local at Austin Heights, JB, and ran away after the assault.

Police are now tracking these men’s whereabouts and investigating the case.

Dashcam footage shows men brandishing weapon in JB

The Facebook post in question is a call for netizens to keep a lookout for the group of men and includes details such as the location of the incident and the licence plate number of a Singapore-registered vehicle.

The OP also uploaded dashcam footage of the confrontation with pictures of the accused attacker.

In the short clip, a group of men in black, apparently Singaporeans, appear to be confronting someone off-screen.

At one point, the footage zooms into a man’s hand, seemingly drawing attention to a wrench that could have been the weapon he used.

Unfortunately, apart from an exchange of words, the video ends without showing the alleged attack.

Police investigating reports that men had beaten victim with a wrench

According to China Press Johor, the local police have conducted a preliminary investigation into the matter.

They apparently found that a 24-year-old local man was beaten with a wrench by a foreign man outside an entertainment venue at Austin Heights in JB.

The report also stated that the two came to blows after a misunderstanding that occurred in the entertainment venue.

The two parties reportedly did not know each other.

JB police are now tracking the Singaporean and his two companions, who allegedly entered JB in a foreign-registered vehicle.

They are investigating the case under the Penal Code for “wounding with a weapon”.

Let the authorities handle the case

While concerned folks may possibly want to find the alleged perpetrators themselves, we should remember that police are already handling the matter.

Any disruptions from civilians could possibly affect their work. And since we’re unsure what transpired from the very short footage, let’s leave the investigation to the authorities.

Let’s also hope that the victim will be able to attain some form of justice following the assault.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.