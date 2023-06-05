Singaporean Man Collapses & Passes Away During M’sia Cycling Event, Heart Attack Was Cause Of Death

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

47-Year-Old Singaporean Passes Away In M’sia After Being Found Unconscious By The Road While Cycling

Mr Zulkifli Bin Rosli obviously loved cycling, as his Facebook profile is filled with photos of him posing in cycling gear with his friends, next to their bikes.

That’s why it was probably no surprise that the 47-year-old Singaporean headed to Malaysia over the weekend to take part in a cycling event.

Sadly, he never made it back to Singapore as he collapsed during the event and passed away.

The cause of death was reportedly a heart attack.

Singaporean travelled to Malaysia for cycling event

Mr Zulkifli, a Woodlands resident, had travelled to Malaysia to take part in the MTB Jamboree 2023, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The latest edition of the cross-country race was held in Gemencheh district of Negeri Sembilan.

It involved participants cycling a total distance of 35km, parts of which were on challenging terrain.

About 1,600 cyclists took part, including 174 foreigners from countries like Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Singaporean collapses on cycling route, passes away in hospital

Last Saturday (3 June), the day of the event, Mr Zulkifli apparently collapsed along the route.

According to the Tampin police, the Singaporean was found motionless by the side of a road named Jalan Batang Rokan, near a water station.

He was sent to Tampin Hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, he was declared dead by medical personnel there.

Cause of death was a heart attack

His body was sent for an autopsy, the police said.

It found that Mr Zulkifli had suffered a heart attack while cycling, which caused his death.

The case was classified as a sudden death.

Dearly missed by friends & family

Mr Zulkifli is clearly dearly missed by his friends and family.

On Sunday (4 June), his niece posted on Facebook that he was very friendly and gentlemanly.

Her grandmother, who lives with him and his wife, is well-taken care of by him, she said, adding,

I know this is a difficult time for auntie and her family, we are always with them.

Several of Mr Zulkifli’s friends also posted their condolences on Facebook, sharing photos of their cycling outings and wishing that he will be blessed and rest in peace.

Finally, his wife posted on Facebook on Monday (5 June), thanking well-wishers for their support, also saying,

We hope that you will remember to keep him in your prayers always. He was a great man & everyone loved him.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. May they find comfort that he was adored by so many.

Featured image adapted from Anei Blond on Facebook and HHH.MY – Fat Bike Specialist Malaysia on Facebook.