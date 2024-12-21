S’porean tourists injured in Finland after tour bus crashes near ‘Santa Claus Village’

Singaporean tourists injured in Finland bus crash

On Thursday (19 Dec), a tour bus collided head-on with a minivan in Lapland, Finland, leaving 37 passengers injured and two dead.

The accident claimed the lives of the minivan driver and a passenger in the vehicle.

The tour bus was reportedly carrying 29 tourists from China and Singapore. They were on a 13-day, 10-night Lapland Northern Lights and Lofoten Islands tour, said travel agency Chan Brothers to Shin Min Daily News.

Minivan collides with tour bus

Chan Brothers shared that the minivan had veered into the path of the incoming tour bus after attempting to overtake another vehicle.

Images of the aftermath showed that the tour bus was mostly intact, except for its damaged front.

The tour group participants escaped the accident with minor injuries and none required hospitalisation.

A relative of one of the injured tourists, Zhuo (name transliterated), shared that their family member required stitches.

The group subsequently continued with the remaining two nights of their itinerary.

Driver suspected of violating traffic rules, leading to tragic accident

On Friday (20 Dec), Finnish police confirmed that the accident occurred near the town of Rovaniemi, a popular destination for travellers who wish to visit the Santa Claus Village and witness the Northern Lights.

Authorities have contacted the relevant embassies of those injured in the crash.

After the accident, the road was closed for about five hours.

An initial investigation suggested that the minivan driver broke traffic rules and caused deaths and injuries due to reckless driving.

Police also mentioned that driving conditions had been poor due to snowfall and snow on the road.

Also read: Tragedy in Taiwan: S’porean man & family get into rental car accident, his wife dies from injuries



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.