5 Singaporeans Evacuated From Israel By South Korean Military, Govt Expresses Appreciation For Their Help

5 Singaporeans & 1 Family Member Evacuated From Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict With Hamas

As the Israel-Hamas conflict shows signs of escalation, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has advised Singaporeans against travel to the area.

However, Singaporeans already there and affected by the attacks might want to return home as soon as possible.

That’s why it’s a huge relief that five Singaporeans have been safely evacuated from Israel by the South Korean military.

The Singapore Government has expressed their appreciation to the South Korean government for their help.

Singaporeans evacuated from Israel on 13 Oct

In a Facebook post on Saturday (14 Oct), the Republic of Korea Air Force (RKAF) said an Air Force KC-330 multi-purpose plane was dispatched to Israel.

After leaving South Korea on Friday (13 Oct), it arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

They then left with 220 passengers on board, comprising 163 South Koreans, 51 Japanese and six Singaporeans, they said.

They were expected to land in Seoul on Saturday night.

MFA confirms 5 Singaporeans safely evacuated from Israel

While the RKAF mentioned six Singaporeans, the MFA told The Straits Times (ST) that five Singaporeans were evacuated, along with a “family member”.

They confirmed that they were safely evacuated from Tel Aviv on a military transport flight organised by South Korea to evacuate their citizens.

The evacuation was made possible by the Singapore embassies in Tel Aviv and Seoul working closely with the governments of both countries, the MFA said.

MFA expresses appreciation to South Korea

The MFA also thanked South Korea for their help, adding,

The Singapore Government would like to express its deep appreciation to the government of the ROK (Republic of Korea) for facilitating the safe evacuation of its citizens.

According to the RKAF, this is the fifth time a KC-330 had been deployed in foreign manpower transportation.

Other occasions included Operation Miracle, when local soldiers in Afghanistan were carried during the occupation of Kabul by the Taliban, and Operation Promise which saw South Koreans evacuated during the Sudanese civil war.

Featured image adapted from Republic of Korea Air Force on Facebook.