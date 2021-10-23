PM Lee Salutes SingPost Staff For Working Extra Hours To Deliver ART Kits

As more activities in Singapore require a negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART), many of us may face a shortage of test kits in the coming future. Anticipating this, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has commenced the second round of distribution of free ART kits with the help of Singapore Post (SingPost).

From 22 Oct, a total of 1,000 postmen will be delivering 10 ART test kits to each household in Singapore. The exercise will last till 7 Dec and will see the postmen go beyond their working hours to complete this immense job.

Their effort has been acknowledged by Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong, who took to Facebook to thank them for their contributions to society.

1,000 SingPost staff will be delivering free ART kits

In a Facebook post on Friday (22 Oct) night, PM Lee commended the 1,000 postmen who will be working beyond their typical work week to deliver these test kits.

He also thanked them for their efforts in helping to increase the testing and detection of Covid-19 in our community.

As the current measures have been extended to 21 Nov, PM Lee calls for Singaporeans to test themselves regularly to avoid putting any more strain on the healthcare system.

15.4 million ART kits to be delivered in this round of distribution

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also shared pictures of postal workers delivering ART kits on Facebook.

In the post, he shared that the workers will be delivering a total of 15.4 million ART kits.

The 1,000 postal workers will be delivering these kits to about 1.54 million households in Singapore.

Kudos to the SingPost staff for their hard work

While they work in silence, the SingPost staff play an invaluable role in our society, especially in these challenging times.

Beyond just delivering our shopping packages, they also deliver important information and equipment for us to fight the pandemic.

Kudos to the postal workers and let this be a reminder to appreciate them for their amazing work.

