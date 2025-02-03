SingPost CEO steps down after 9 months in the job to focus on ‘new chapter’

SingPost Group COO to assume additional responsibility after CEO steps down

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Singapore Post (SingPost) has resigned after more than nine months in the post.

In a news release on Monday (3 Feb), SingPost said Mr Shahrin Abdol Salam is leaving to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Mr Shahrin said he decided to step down to “focus on a new chapter” in his career, adding:

During my tenure, I have had the privilege of leading this iconic organisation through its on-going transformation with a focus on people, passion and processes… As I embark on this new phase, I leave knowing that SingPost is on the right path for transformation.

SingPost Chairman Simon Israel thanked him for his time and contribution to the company and wished him the very best for his future endeavours.

Group COO to take over his responsibilities

Mr Shahrin was appointed SingPost CEO on 1 May 2024, taking over Ms Neo Su Yin.

He was responsible for the company’s domestic mail and parcel business.

Ms Neo then returned to SingPost in January as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), a newly created position.

Mr Shahrin reported to Ms Neo, who will now take over his responsibilities as CEO after his departure.

A transition timeline is being worked out with her, SingPost said.

3 senior execs sacked in December

The change in personnel comes just over one month after SingPost sacked three senior executives who were found “grossly negligent” in handling an internal investigation prompted by a whistleblower’s report.

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vincent Phang, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Vincent Yik and Chief Executive of the International Business Unit Li Yu were dismissed on 21 Dec.

The trio are currently contesting their terminations.

On 22 Jan, SingPost appointed a new group CFO, Mr Isaac Mah. He was previously CFO of Freight Management Holdings, SingPost’s Australia business.

Mr Shahrin’s resignation is not linked to the trio’s sacking, The Straits Times understands.

