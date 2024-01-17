SingPost Outlets Stop Selling Ticketmaster Concert Tickets, No More Overnight Queues

SingPost Outlets No Longer Selling Ticketmaster Concert Tickets

Ticketmaster has announced that concert tickets will no longer be available at Singapore Post (SingPost) outlets.

In recent months, SingPost outlets have made headlines over concertgoers who queued overnight in a bid to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s concerts.

Now, those days will be left firmly in the past.

On Ticketmaster’s end, the company will continue to offer tickets for purchase via its online platform.

Ticketmaster cites shifting priorities as reason for pulling ticket sales from SingPost

In response to MS News‘ queries, Ticketmaster confirmed it was a “commercial decision” the company made.

It cited an evolving business strategy and shifting priorities as reasons for ceasing sales of concert tickets at SingPost outlets.

Ticketmaster added that it still offers in-person ticket purchases at box offices on event days.

Furthermore, it is currently reviewing partnerships with new outlets.

On that note, Ticketmaster stated it is constantly looking into new ways to “enhance the ticketing experience” for customers.

Last Friday (12 Jan), The Straits Times (ST) reported SingPost as saying that the company is not selling any event tickets at the moment.

SingPost outlets previously swarmed by Swifties looking to get concert tickets

The change comes six months after Swifties swarmed SingPost outlets to increase their chances of scoring tickets to her shows in March.

At the time, some fans turned to physical sales after presale tickets sold out in just three hours.

In anticipation of long lines, some fans began lining up at outlets up to 48 hours before tickets went on sale.

Such was the demand that SingPost had to issue a statement then warning that those beyond 30th in line had a “very low” chance of getting tickets.

Nonetheless, this did little to deter fans from rushing into shopping malls that housed SingPost outlets come the actual day of the sale.

As some malls did not allow overnight queuing, dedicated fans resorted to waiting outside for opening time.

This resulted in scenes such as crowds squeezing under the malls’ shutters and running up escalators to be among the first to reach the SingPost outlets.

The next major ticketing event expected to reach equally feverish heights is Bruno Mars’ show on 5 Apr at the National Stadium.

With that being said, due to Ticketmaster’s decision, the frenzy will likely be contained to its online platforms.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.