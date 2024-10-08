SingTel users report landline outage, emergency hotlines 999 and 995 disrupted

SingTel landline outage on 8 Oct affects 999 and 995 emergency lines

On Tuesday (8 Oct) afternoon, many SingTel users reported issues with their landline services.

Emergency hotlines including 999 and 995 were affected by the outage.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) have issued statements on Facebook noting disruptions to their emergency hotlines.

“Members of the public who are experiencing difficulties reaching us at 995 or 999 can SMS SCDF at 70995 or SPF at 70999 instead,” the statement reads.

Some hospitals are also affected by the phone line outage.

In a Facebook post, KK Women and Children’s Hospital said all landlines within the hospital are currently out of service. Members of the public are advised to reach out via email for appointment matters.

SingHealth has also issued a similar statement on its social media platforms.

Singtel landline services sees outage spike at 3.30pm

Service outage website Downdetector received 2,694 reports at 3.30pm, with 82% citing issues with landline phones.

SingTel has since issued a statement acknowledging the “voice service issues”.

“Our engineers are working urgently to deploy workaround measures as we try to resolve our fixed voice service issue. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the statement reads.

Mobile and broadband services are apparently not affected by the outage.

