Large sinkhole appears at Bangkok road junction, causes traffic to be diverted

Bangkok sinkhole believed to be caused by burst water pipe under bridge

A large sinkhole has appeared at a road junction in Bangkok, the latest sinkhole to emerge in Asia.

The road caved in on Sunday (6 Oct) night in the Dusit District, reported Thai news outlet Khoasod English.

Bangkok road collapsed rapidly into sinkmole from 9pm

According to eyewitnesses long cracks were first noticed on the road surface at about 7pm.

At the time, vehicles could still drive on it as usual.

However, the road began to collapse rapidly from 9pm, leaving a sinkhole measuring 10m, 5m long and 3m deep.

Repairs may be completed only on 11 Oct

The sinkhole caused the authorities to shut off the road and divert traffic urgently.

Mr Nipon Sriuang, director of the Canal System Division at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Drainage Office, told The Thaiger that temporary measures are underway.

Workers have been instructed to cover the sinkhole with steel plates and apply asphalt to create a temporary surface for traffic.

However, Khaosod quoted Bangkok City Hall as saying that time is needed to repair the road.

Thus, motorists would have to wait till Friday (11 Oct) to use it again.

Bangkok sinkole likely caused by burst water pipe

Mr Nipon said the area that collasped was at approach to a bridge undergoing construction as part of the Prem Prachakorn Canal embankment project.

The project involves the pouring of concrete to reinforce a 2km-long dam along the canal to prevent flooding and improve water management across several districts in the Thai capital.

He added that the collapse was likely caused by a burst water pipe under the bridge, which washed away the soil beneath and caused it to flow into the canal.

Residents and commuters have been advised to avoid the area until further notice.

