Large sinkhole in Hiroshima causes buildings to lean & road to cave in

Sinkhole appears in Hiroshima, Japan on 26 Sept

At around 8.50am on Thursday (26 Sept), Japanese police responded to an emergency call about a sinkhole that had emerged in Nishi Ward, Hiroshima.

The sinkhole, which formed at an intersection, caused several buildings to lean precariously and a section of the road to cave in.

Possibly caused by underground water pipe

Authorities suspect that the sinkhole was triggered by a burst underground water pipe.

As the road began to uplift, water seeped to the surface, resulting in parts of the asphalt peeling away.

Additionally, reports indicate that tap water in the surrounding area has turned murky and yellow.

Cracks have formed in nearby buildings, with a few leaning as a direct result of the sinkhole.

Residents rescued & urged to evacuate

As the buildings began to lean, their front doors became jammed, trapping residents inside.

Fortunately, the local fire department swiftly rescued all those who were trapped.

Authorities are now urging locals to evacuate the area due to concerns that the buildings may eventually collapse.

Sinkholes often occur when underground water erodes the rock and soil beneath the surface.

Heavy rainfall has contributed to an increase in sinkhole incidents recently, including a significant one in South Korea earlier this week, where a sinkhole measuring 8m deep swallowed two trucks.

Featured image adapted from @ChugokuShimbun on X.