2 trucks fall into 8-metre deep sinkhole after road collapses due to heavy rain in South Korea

2 trucks fall into sinkhole after road collapses due to heavy rain in Busan, South Korea

Two trucks plunged into a sinkhole in Busan, South Korea after a road collapsed on Saturday (21 Sept) following record-breaking heavy rain.

The sinkhole, measuring 10 metres wide, 5 metres long, and 8 metres deep, formed around 8.45am, Chosun Ilbo reported.

A drainage truck providing flood relief fell in first, followed by a passing five-tonne truck.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials managed to use a crane to remove the vehicles in the afternoon.

However, according to Busan Ilbo, local residents are concerned as another sinkhole appeared near the incident site.

Record heavy rainfall for two days

Busan saw extreme rainfall in the two days leading up to the incident, with the Korea Meteorological Administration recording 370.6mm from midnight on 20 Sept to 8.50pm, at one point reaching 80mm per hour.

On the day of the sinkhole incident, Busan recorded an additional 323.5mm of rain, made worse by high tide around 10.20am.

Flooding & landslide warnings issued

The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters received 212 reports by 6.30pm, mostly involving manhole backflows, flooding of vehicles, homes and roads, and soil runoff.

Residents in low-lying areas were evacuated as the Joman River overflowed, and roads near the Oncheoncheon stream were closed due to flooding.

In some areas, residents reported water levels reaching up to their knees, while others suffered power outages.

A landslide warning was also issued across 14 local governments.

Train services were suspended in the afternoon, and several underground passages and riverwalks were closed as the city grappled with the heavy rain.

Featured image adapted from @volcaholic1 on X