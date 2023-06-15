Slingshot Ride Opens In Clarke Quay, Daredevils Can Experience Rocketing 70m Above Ground

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Asia’s Tallest Slingshot Ride Launches In Clarke Quay

You’ve probably heard of slingshot attractions. The prospect of your heart pounding while getting tossed into the sky would either make you scream in excitement or shrivel up in anxiety.

If you’ve been longing to try one in Singapore again, Slingshot Singapore is back, bringing Asia’s tallest slingshot ride to Clarke Quay.

At S$45 per adult and S$35 per youth aged 17 and below, look forward to being catapulted off to almost 70m above ground, making you feel as if you could defy gravity, even if it’s just for a while.

Here’s a closer look at possibly your next adrenaline rush experience.

New Slingshot attraction at Clarke Quay will catapult people 70m into the air

According to Slingshot Singapore‘s website, the new ride will catapult adrenaline junkies at a force of between 3G to 5G. This means you’ll be experiencing up to five times the gravitational force.

As challengers are flung into the air with only an over-shoulder restraint to hold them in place, you’ve been warned — the ride is not for the weak of heart.

Hanging by just two ropes on either side of the seats, the ride will take daredevils up to 70m above ground — about 24 storeys — into the air.

Thrill seekers can temporarily defy gravity and ‘fly’ towards the sky. If you can stomach it, this is also an opportune moment to admire Singapore’s breathtaking skyline.

The new Slingshot Ride is set to liven up the Clarke Quay area again, joining the iconic ‘GX-5 Extreme Swing’ in the same vicinity.

The OG swing reopened in December last year after an extended hiatus from April 2020.

The extreme swing ride sees people free-falling from a height of 40m, reaching speeds as high as 120km/h.

Tickets at S$35 for youths & S$45 for adults

Slingshot Singapore told MS News the ride had begun operations on 1 June. It opens daily between 4.30pm and 11.30pm.

Keen participants can purchase tickets in advance via Slingshot Singapore’s website.

Tickets go at S$35 for youths aged 17 and below and S$45 per adult.

Alternatively, if you need a double dose of adrenaline, consider grabbing the ‘Scream Combo’ to experience both the ‘Slingshot’ and the ‘GX-5 Extreme Swing’ for a lower price.

The combo costs S$60 per youth and S$75 per adult.

For an additional S$20, you can even get a video recording of your ride, so you can keep hard evidence that you’ve ‘been there, done that’.

Minimum height & age requirement for both rides

If you’re hoping to take your family to the rides for your next bonding activity, do note that the swing has a minimum age requirement of 12 years old.

The Slingshot, on the other hand, has no age restrictions but has a minimum height requirement of 125cm.

If you’d like to wash away your post-work fatigue, or simply wish to watch other people scream, here’s where to find the attraction:

Slingshot Singapore

Address: 3E River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, Block E, 179024

Opening Hours: 4.30pm to 11.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Clarke Quay Station

Nights out at Clarke Quay will never be the same.

