SM Lee & Jamus Lim exchange views on COE over Facebook, disagree on how best to meet people’s needs

SM Lee replies to Jamus Lim’s post disagreeing with ‘transactional’ way of allocating COEs

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Sengkang MP Jamus Lim have shared their views on Singapore’s Certificate of Entitlement (COE) policy, particularly about what it means for Singapore drivers’ access to cars.

In an exchange over Facebook on Wednesday (16 July), SM Lee concluded that the two disagreed over how best to meet people’s needs.

Difficult for Govt to design scheme that takes into account all needs: SM Lee

Mr Lee had spoken at a dialogue during the Economic Society of Singapore (ESS) annual dinner on Tuesday (15 July), in an event also attended by Dr Lim.

Asked by ESS president Euston Quah about calls that the Government should let certain groups, such as families, pay less for COE, he said road space in Singapore is scarce and “there is really no easy way” to distribute something valuable fairly and cheaply.

After all, “many good arguments” could be made for groups who need a COE more, e.g. those with kids, disabled family members, elderly family members and jobs that require delivery of supplies, meeting clients, or are in a remote location.

However, it becomes “very difficult” for the Government to design a system which takes into account these factors, he said, adding:

I think if you want to design a scheme which worries about all those things, it will fail.

Thus, COE is priced at “fair market value”, with the COE tender system as the price discovery mechanism, he noted.

While he “cannot guarantee every Singaporean an affordable car”, he can guarantee affordable, convenient transportation, he also said.

Those with special needs, such as families with children, will get support like a bigger baby bonus — a way to “directly help” the group by giving them cash rather than “complicated schemes, which then end up with all kinds of contradictions and wrong incentives”.

People don’t wish to live a ‘transactional’ life: Jamus Lim

In a Facebook post the next day, Dr Lim said while Mr Lee acknowledged that there were people with “legitimate claims on an affordable vehicle”, he defaulted to an “auction mechanism” to allocate between these claims.

What was “sorely missing”, Dr Lim added, was “how those with genuine needs may not have the purchasing power to meet those needs, even if their needs may have more merit”.

Many people do not wish to have every aspect of their lives determined in a transactional way, he charged out, adding:

Society has values — about compassion, equity, respect, and loyalty — that are poorly valued by impersonal markets.

That’s why children are taught to share and why parents don’t charge their kids an hourly rate to spend time with them, he pointed out, among other examples.

That is also why, he claimed:

There are ways that Singapore, Inc. operates that rubs many people the wrong way.

The bottom line, Dr Lim concluded, is that Singaporeans are not “mindless slaves to the prevailing structures and institutions” but can be “active participants and shapers of the future we wish to unfold” and head towards “a more empathetic and just economy and society”.

Complicating COE scheme may make it unworkable, SM Lee replies to Jamus Lim

A few hours after Dr Lim’s post, Mr Lee commented that the Government has ensured everyone has access to affordable and efficient transport, though not necessarily a car.

It has also helped those who need more help directly, for example, by increasing grants to families with young children — this can be used to help pay for a COE if they want.

This is rather than complicating the COE scheme and making it unworkable, he added, concluding:

Therefore where we disagree is not over who cares more for our fellow Singaporeans, but what is the best way to meet people’s needs and take care of them.

Jamus Lim agrees that he & SM Lee disagree

Dr Lim responded by agreeing with the Government’s focus on accessible public transport.

But on the direct help for groups, he said he favoured “a more targeted mechanism” which would blunt the transactional nature of the system, among other objectives.

He also clarified that he did not mean to suggest that either of them cared more for Singaporeans, adding:

The disagreement, as you state, is the manner by which this is done. And that, in turn, hinges on our differing beliefs about the behaviour of people, and the efficacy of markets.

Also read: Man in S’pore cries while hugging car he’s letting go due to COE expiration

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore on YouTube and Jamus Lim on Facebook.