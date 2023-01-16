KL McDonald’s Puts Smart Lock On Toilet Door To Prevent Misuse, Passcode Is On Receipts

McDonald’s Bukit Bintang Branch In Kuala Lumpur Has Smart Lock On Toilet Door

Many public toilets may not be the cleanest because of the high volume of people using them.

Some toilets, especially those in restaurants, may become ‘victims’ of this when it gets particularly busy. One way to prevent misuse is by charging a fee.

The practice of installing smart locks on toilets is something that’s more commonly seen in European eateries, but less so in Asia.

This is why one Malaysian netizen was surprised when he saw that the McDonald’s outlet in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur (KL) had a smart lock installed.

The passcode can only be found on the receipts, ensuring that customers are the only ones able to enter the toilet.

Smart lock seen on McDonald’s Bukit Bintang toilet door

On Saturday (14 Jan), Twitter user @tekong posted a photo with a caption that roughly translates as, “A WiFI password in a store is normal, McDonald’s providing a password for its toilet is out of the ordinary.”

Sure enough, the passcode for the washroom could be found on the receipt, a picture of which was uploaded by the OP.

He then posted another picture showing the smart lock keypad right next to the toilet door.

A notice on the door informs customers that they can either use the passcode found on the receipts or ask the restaurant staff for it.

Stating that they “strive to keep this washroom clean for the comfort and convenience” of their customers, the management asked guests to “ensure the proper use of this facility and report any irregularity” to the staff.

Smart lock doesn’t exactly help with cleanliness, netizen claims

While it appeared to be the OP’s first time coming across the smart lock, other users’ comments suggest that the system has been in place for some time now.

In fact, this netizen claimed that the password has remained the same for “two years”, and perhaps since the system was implemented.

They also said the toilet was merely “average” and not that clean.

Another pointed out that most McDonald’s restaurants in Europe require a passcode for their toilets as well.

However, their washrooms are actually “really clean”.

The OP concurred, saying that he saw a smart lock when he went to a cafe in Barcelona.

This practice is apparently commonplace at many establishments in Japan and Korea too.

Way to prevent misuse of toilet

Although the notice by the McDonald’s management doesn’t specify this, the fact that the passcode can only be found on the receipt shows that the toilet is only meant for customers’ use.

This user’s anecdote about inconsiderate members of the public seems to show why the fast food chain decided to implement such a system.

They shared that they once heard McDonald’s staff shouting at people who came into the restaurant to use the facilities without making a single order.

They would allegedly charge their phones, hop onto the WiFi, and of course, use the toilet.

Thus, having a smart lock was a way of preventing folks like these from coming in and misusing the facilities, especially whenever there are a lot of actual customers around.

However, if the claims about the passcode being the same for two years are true, then perhaps it’s time McDonald’s seriously looked into changing it — especially after the OP’s tweet.

