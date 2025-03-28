Smiths Fish & Chips in Balmoral Plaza closing down in May due to rising costs

Smiths Fish & Chips closing down, thanks customers for support over ’14 incredible years’

Smiths, a traditional fish & chips restaurant in Balmoral Plaza along Bukit Timah Road, is closing down for good in May.

It announced the closure in a Facebook post on Friday (28 March).

Smiths Fish & Chips closing due to rising rental and operational costs

Smiths, which proclaims itself to be “the No.1 spot for authentic British fish & chips in Singapore”, thanked customers for their loyal support over “14 amazing years”.

However, it has to close due to “rising rental and operational costs”, it said.

It invited patrons to come down, saying it would love to see them “a few more times” before it shutters in May, also adding:

Come down, reminisce, and enjoy your favourite fish & chips with us!

Smiths serves up British classics

According to its website, Smiths is solely owned by two British gentlemen who run the business “hands-on” day to day.

It first opened in Singapore in 2006 with a focus on providing “the best of British fish and chips, cooked to order”.

It also claims to be the only true authentic British fish & chips shop in Singapore.

Its signature Cod or Haddock & Chips is reportedly made using the founder’s grandfather’s secret recipe from the 1950s.

The fish, imported from the United Kingdom, is said to be crispy on the outside and meaty within, while the chips on the side are also prepared fresh on-site each day.

Besides fish and chips, Smiths offers other British classics such as Steak And Guinness Pie & Chips and English Cottage Pie.

It also serves Bangers & Mash, a quintessentially British dish comprised of an English sausage with mashed potatoes, caramelised onions and mushy peas.

Here are some details to note to get a last taste of its fare:

Smiths Authentic Fish & Chips

Address: 271 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-02 Balmoral Plaza, Singapore 259708

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm daily

Telephone: 8498 3260

Nearest MRT: Newton

