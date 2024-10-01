TEL suffers train fault on 1 Oct, service resumes in 1 hour

SMRT reports train fault on TEL between Woodlands North & Lentor, shuttle trains available

A train fault occurred on the Thomson-East Coast Line on Tuesday (1 Oct) evening, the same day the East-West Line (EWL) resumed normal operations.

At 4.56pm, SMRT stated on Facebook that trains were “moving slower” from Woodlands North towards Lentor due to a “train fault”.

They reported that this would translate to about 10 minutes of additional travelling time.

The affected stretch included five stations:

Woodlands North

Woodlands

Woodlands South

Springleaf

Lentor

SMRT gave an update at 5.11pm, saying that shuttle train service was available between Woodlands North and Woodlands South stations.

Shuttle train service was also available between Woodlands South and Lentor MRT stations.

Furthermore, commuters can take free regular bus service between Woodlands North and Lentor.

“Provisory service is available between Lentor and Bayshore,” SMRT stated.

Commuter says train stopped at Springleaf

Reddit user Matthew Chua posted a photo showing the MRT train signs during the disrupted service.

It showed him at Springleaf MRT Station at 5.07pm, with the display for train service towards Woodlands North reading “Do Not Board”.

The next train was scheduled to arrive in 13 minutes.

Mr Chua told MS News that he was heading to Woodlands via TEL when the train started “stopping at stations repeatedly, citing delays.”

He said the train eventually “gave up” at Springleaf MRT station at about 5.05pm.

He proceeded to take a free bus service home.

Mr Chua provided photos, showing the bus stop near Springfield MRT Station crowded with commuters

At 5.52pm, SMRT issued an update reporting the full resumption of train service. Free regular bus services have ceased as a result.

The train fault comes off the heels of the major train disruption on the EWL, which resumed normal service this morning.

