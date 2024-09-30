Normal EWL service will resume on 1 Oct, but westbound trains will run more slowly

EWL service will resume on 1 Oct, westbound commuters should plan for additional 5 mins travel time

After six days of disruption, normal service on the East-West Line (EWL) will resume on Tuesday (1 Oct).

The good news was confirmed by SMRT in a media release on Monday (30 Oct).

Speed restrictions on EWL service from 1 Oct to 3 Oct

Full train services will resume from the start of passenger service hours, SMRT said.

However, there will be temporary speed restrictions imposed on certain services.

Specifically, the westbound trains (i.e. those heading towards Tuas Link) will travel more slowly, at a speed of 40 kmh.

This will last for three days from 1 to 3 Oct.

SMRT said the speed restrictions are part of the “standard process” following rail replacements.

Thus, commuters travelling to the west on the EWL should plan for an additional five minutes of travel time.

Personnel replaced rail segments & worked through the night to conduct tests

The rail replacements were necessary as 10 rail segments were found to have developed new cracks.

This resulted in the resumption of full service, initially aimed for Monday, to be pushed back to Tuesday.

Engineers and technicians from SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had successfully replaced the cracked rail segments as of late on Sunday night, SMRT said.

“They then worked through the night to conduct comprehensive testing of the track and trackside equipment,” it added.

This included functional and safety tests on the track, power supply and train signalling systems, as well as a sequence of load tests, ultrasound checks and endurance runs using passenger trains packed with sandbags.

SMRT thanks workers, ground staff & commuters

SMRT extended its deepest appreciation to the workers who have been working on the repairs and testing, as well as the ground staff and volunteers, for assisting commuters with their journeys.

The transport operator also thanked commuters for their patience in bearing with the inconvenience, adding:

We are also grateful to our commuters for their understanding, and for showing care and concern to our workers with their acts of kindness.

The current disruption to the EWL, one of Singapore’s longest MRT breakdowns, started on Wednesday (25 Sept) morning when a defective train caused a power fault near Clementi station and extensive damage to the tracks.

Also read: Bukit Batok kindergarten students pen cards to thank SMRT staff for their tireless work

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook and Chee Hong Tat on Facebook.