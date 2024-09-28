Bukit Batok kindergarten students pen cards to thank SMRT staff for their tireless work

Kindergarten students pen cards to thank SMRT staff for work amidst MRT disruption

As the East-West Line (EWL) disruption enters its fourth day, officers from SMRT and Land Transport Authority (LTA) are working day and night trying to restore train services.

To thank some of these staff for their hard work, kindergarten students from Bukit Batok East (BBE) PCF Sparkletots and MyFirstSkool wrote them cards filled with words of appreciation and encouragement.

The messages were addressed to “workers” and scribbled on cards that appeared to be coloured in by the children.

Bukit Batok merchants also contribute snacks & drinks to workers

In a Facebook post on Saturday (28 Sept), Jurong Member of Parliament (MP) Rahayu Mahzam shared about the wholesome initiative.

In addition to the heartfelt cards, merchants from BBE also provided refreshments to these workers.

These include:

Bread from Bread Garden

Curry puffs from Hello WESTERN

Bubble tea from iTea

On Friday (27 Sept), BBE grassroots leaders visited Jurong East, Clementi, and Bukit Batok MRT stations to distribute the goodies to SMRT staff on duty.

Mdm Rahayu joined the volunteers at Jurong East MRT Station, where she spoke to staff on duty.

There, SMRT staff shared with her that they remain committed to assisting commuters despite how tiring it has been for them.

Ending her post, Mdm Rahayu took the opportunity to thank workers for their tireless work to restore train services, at times amidst adverse weather conditions.

