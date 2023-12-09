Man Allegedly Tries To Smuggle 2 Otters In Boxers Out Of Thailand, Gets Caught At Airport

Man Allegedly Tries To Smuggle 2 Otters Out Of Thailand, Officials Suspicious Of Bulge In Pants

In Singapore, otters are adored as our unofficial mascots, with many otter watchers knowing their every move.

However, it seems that people across the world are starting to fall in love with the cute critters too, fuelling demand in countries where otters aren’t native.

This has sadly led to the illegal smuggling of otters from Southeast Asia — in Thailand, a man allegedly tried to smuggle two otters out of the country in his boxers.

Thankfully, he was caught at the airport before accomplishing the deed.

Bulge in man’s pants arouses suspicion at Bangkok airport

In a Facebook post, Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) said the incident happened on Tuesday (5 Dec) at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

A passenger from Thai Airlines flight TG632 to Taipei had aroused suspicion.

While the 22-year-old Taiwanese man was passing through the X-ray machine, customs officers noticed a strange bulge in his pants.

Either he was really happy to be going home, or something untoward was afoot.

Furry creatures stuffed in socks inside boxers

Reckoning it was the latter, airport officials referred him for further inspection, which involved pulling down his pants.

When he did so, the bulge became even more obvious.

Upon further inspection, it was revealed that furry creatures were stuffed in socks inside his boxers.

A video subsequently showed the man removing the socks, which were taped to his lower body with sticky tape wrapped around his thighs.

He then placed three small animals in a tray, still wriggling within their socks.

Man allegedly tried to smuggle 2 otters & 1 prairie dog out of Thailand

According to DNP, the man was allegedly hiding two small-clawed otters and one prairie dog in his undergarments.

As these animals are protected, the man faces charges for alleged offences under Thailand’s Customs Act, Animal Epidemics Act and Animal Conservation and Protection Act.

Wildlife control officials and customs officers were alerted about the incident at 9.05pm.

The poor animals were taken under the care of the Wildlife Conservation Office.

Woman allegedly smuggled several animals onto plane

Sadly, this isn’t the first case of alleged otter smuggling from Thailand.

In October, a foreign woman made it past customs at Suvarnabhumi Airport and boarded a VietJet Air flight to Taipei.

However, an otter and rat were later found scurrying around the plane to the alarm of passengers, reported the Bangkok Post.

It turns out that they were among several animals allegedly smuggled onto the plane in a black tote bag by the female passenger.

The bag reportedly contained 20 Burmese star tortoises, a snake, two otters, a prairie dog and two black giant squirrels.

Customs authorities promise to catch smugglers

After the latest incident, Customs Department spokesman Phanthong Loykulnant was quoted by the New York Post as saying that Thailand “is not a gateway to smuggle exotic animals”.

He promised that the authorities would catch anyone who attempted to take animals onto planes.

Hopefully for the animals, they will step up their vigilance to ensure smugglers don’t succeed.

