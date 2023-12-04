Soh Rui Yong’s Champion Timing At Standard Chartered Marathon Wins 4D 2nd Prize

Soh Rui Yong Finishes As Fastest Local Runner At Standard Chartered Marathon, Timing Wins 4D 2nd Prize

Despite not competing for Singapore in the Asian Games, local runner Soh Rui Yong is clearly still in shape.

On Sunday (3 Dec), he took part in the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and emerged as the fastest local participant.

While that’s a stunning achievement in itself, 4D punters might be more interested to note his winning time of two hours, 40 minutes and 33 seconds.

If any one of them had bought a combination of those numbers, they would be looking forward to a windfall as it won second prize in a draw that same day.

‘2403’ wins 2nd prize at 4D draw on 3 Dec

According to Singapore Pools, the draw on Sunday (3 Dec) — the day of the StanChart Marathon — saw the number “2403” win the second prize.

This entitles whoever bought the number to S$1,000 in winnings for every S$1 big bet, or S$2,000 for every S$1 small bet.

That means even if you placed a S$10 big bet, you would get a bumper S$10,000.

Soh Rui Yong wins S$10K from marathon

Coincidentally, Soh became National Champion at this year’s StanChart Marathon with a timing of two hours, 40 minutes and 33 seconds.

This earned him a cheque for S$10,000 — the same amount he would’ve made if he’d placed a S$10 bet on his own timing.

This is his fourth time winning this race, having previously won the race thrice in three consecutive years from 2017 to 2019.

Soh Rui Yong jokes about 4D coincidence

The uncanny coincidence wasn’t lost on Soh.

Posting a photo of himself at the finish line compared with the 4D results, he joked that he could “tell the future”.

Too bad he can’t predict whether he will ever represent Singapore again — when asked whether he would run the marathon in the 2025 edition of the Games in Thailand, he replied, “If I get selected.”

We’re sure everyone — including 4D punters — is eagerly anticipating Soh’s next race and would love to wish him, and themselves, the best of luck.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Facebook and Singapore Pools.