M’sian Man Sells Motorcycle To Open Ramadan Bazaar Stall, Faces Slow Sales & Bad Weather

Malaysian Man Sells Motorcycle To Set Up Ramadan Bazaar Stall

While the rising cost of living is affecting us all, some are undoubtedly struggling to stay afloat more than others.

For one man in Malaysia, he sold his beloved motorcycle in order to set up a Ramadan bazaar stall, which he hoped could be a source of income.

However, he has since been hit by a series of setbacks, including falling sick and poor sales.

Nonetheless, he and his wife are undaunted and remain hopeful that business will pick up soon.

Man sold motorcycle to avoid taking out loan for Ramadan bazaar stall

The man’s story became public knowledge following a TikTok video shared by his wife, Nurul Fariza, on Saturday (8 Apr).

In the 30-second clip, Madam Fariza revealed that her husband had to sell his motorcycle to generate capital for a bazaar stall.

Although he loved the motorcycle, he chose to part ways with it instead of taking out a loan so that he would not be in debt.

Half of the money from the sale ended up going towards buying goods for the business.

On their first day surveying the Ramadan bazaar near them, Madam Fariza and her husband decided to sell drinks as there weren’t many others doing the same.

Man hit by week-long fever & slow sales at Ramadan bazaar stall

Despite their best intentions, the couple came to find that more and more similar stalls would set up shop in the days to come.

This meant they were going up against more competition than initially expected.

Only a few days after kickstarting their business, Madam Fariza’s husband came down with a fever that lasted a week.

To make matters worse, poor weather conditions also impacted their sales.

According to Madam Fariza, they could go for days without breaking even.

She then ended the video with a prayer to help her husband and hoped that their patience will see them through.

Man opened Ramadan bazaar stall after main business ran into trouble

Speaking to mStar, Madam Fariza said that her husband used to work as a seafood distributor.

However, the business ran into some trouble and he was forced to find an alternative source of income.

To open the stall, they had to put aside RM2,000 (S$610), which led them to sell the motorcycle.

In regard to sales, Madam Fariza lamented that sometimes, they could not sell off all their drinks, which meant they would not even be able to cover the cost.

“There are days where we only make roughly RM100 (S$30), and that’s before deducting the cost of ice and other goods,” she said.

In spite of high operating costs, Madam Fariza said that they insist on selling their drinks at affordable prices regardless.

Any excess beverages that aren’t sold get donated.

Madam Fariza also spoke about how they have kept the stall open through extreme weather.

She recounted a day when they stayed open until late despite heavy rain and were still unable to sell their drinks.

Couple hopes for better days to come in remainder of Ramadan month

Additionally, Madam Fariza admitted she was saddened to see how her husband has tried everything he can to improve their family’s finances.

She hoped that things will regain stability soon so that they may shoulder commitments like their house, car, and bills.

“My husband and I hope that we will be able to make a living with the days that are still left in the Ramadan month and that we will get better returns,” she said.

Although it’s been a tumultuous road for Madam Fariza and her husband so far, their can-do spirit in spite of the odds is truly inspiring.

Here’s hoping things will turn around soon and they will be able to enjoy the upcoming Raya season.

