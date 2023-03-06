Elderly M’sian Lady Sells Packed Meals At KLIA2 To Fund Cancer Treatments, Internet Rallies To Help

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elderly Malaysian Lady Sells Packed Meals At KLIA2 To Cover Cancer Treatments

One way or another, everyone has struggles of their own. Oftentimes, these struggles are kept to themselves.

Once in a blue moon, however, those struggles come to light and inspire others to lend a helping hand.

That was what happened to an elderly Malaysian woman who sold packed meals at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2) to fund her cancer treatments.

One Twitter user got to know her story and spread the word online, resulting in many netizens coming forward to help.

Some rallied others to support the woman’s small business, and one even shared her account number so that she can receive donations directly.

Twitter user urges public to support elderly lady who sells packed meals

Last Thursday (2 Mar), Twitter user @izx2471 tweeted about her encounter with an elderly lady at the airport who asked if she wanted to buy her food.

Wary of being approached by a stranger, the OP said no at first.

However, she called the woman back to buy her food after seeing her pulling a trolley cart full of packed meals.

In the end, she bought two boxes of nasi ayam merah and struck up a conversation with the lady.

It was then that she found out the woman was selling her own dishes to fund her cancer treatments.

Despite appearing to be in her 60s, the OP noted that the elderly lady still seemed strong and determined to work.

The OP then urged the public to help the woman out in any way they can if they are ever at KLIA2.

Netizens share similar experiences with elderly lady & offer helping hand

The tweet quickly went viral and prompted many netizens to share stories of their own encounters with the elderly lady.

One Twitter user said they bought three boxes of meals from her after seeing the tweet and added that she usually works at KLIA, KLIA2, and the Mitsui Outlet Park.

Another remarked that they had no idea she was selling her meals to cover medical treatments and praised her for not approaching customers while they were in the middle of eating.

The OP responded by saying that the elderly lady was admirable for not using her sickness to sell meals.

On top of that, one user who met her while waiting for a train shared that the woman is living alone and has no children.

Besides that, multiple netizens also mentioned various avenues where the woman can seek financial aid.

Finally, one user managed to get the woman’s personal bank account number and shared it so that potential donors can transfer funds directly.

Hope woman sells enough to fund cancer treatment soon

Despite her challenging circumstances, it is clear that this brave lady is undaunted and determined to beat the odds.

May she receive the treatment that she needs soon, and hats off to the Twitter community for coming together to help her out.

