At least 23 dead as heavy rains & floods strike southern India, affected families to receive financial aid

At least 23 killed after heavy rains batter southern India

At least 23 people have died after severe monsoon rains triggered widespread flooding and landslides across parts of southern India.

The latest report said the death toll in Kerala had risen to 20 by Tuesday (4 Aug), while around 11,500 people had been relocated to relief camps across the state.

Rescue and relief operations remain under way as authorities assess the damage and support affected communities.

20 deaths reported in Kerala, with three more killed in Karnataka

Kerala has borne the brunt of the extreme weather.

Reuters reported on Sunday (2 Au), that the death toll in rain-related incidents had reached 11, with nearly 7,700 people evacuated to around 275 relief camps.

By Monday, the toll had risen to 15, while 11,018 residents were sheltering in 316 relief camps, according to a later report.

Seven people were still missing at the time.

State-run Doordarshan News subsequently reported on Tuesday that 20 people had died and around 11,500 had been relocated to relief camps.

The shelters are providing displaced residents with food, temporary accommodation, and essential supplies.

In neighbouring Karnataka, a landslide triggered by heavy rain on Saturday (1 Aug) killed a couple and their son.

Kerala announces financial aid as flood assessments continue

Cleanup operations have begun in several flood-hit districts, while local authorities continue assessing damage caused by flooding and landslides.

Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan said he had visited relief camps in rain-affected areas.

He also announced 10,000 rupees (around S$130) in funeral assistance for the families of those killed.

A separate 10,000-rupee payment will be given as immediate assistance to people returning home from flood-hit relief camps.

Heavy rain disrupts schools and fishing operations

The India Meteorological Department issued rain alerts across all 14 districts of Kerala, warning of further heavy rain and gusty winds of up to 60km/h.

Schools were closed in several districts, while fishing was banned along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts due to rough sea conditions.

Authorities also urged residents in low-lying, riverside, and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant and move to safer locations where necessary.

India’s annual monsoon season provides vital rainfall for agriculture and water supplies, but frequently causes severe flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage.

Also read: Hat Yai flood victims seen balancing on electrical cables to cross submerged roads



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Featured image adapted from The Khaama Press.