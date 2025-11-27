Hat Yai flood victims seen balancing on electrical cables to cross submerged roads

Hat Yai residents walk between utility poles using electrical cables

Severe flooding in Hat Yai, Thailand, has left parts of the city completely submerged.

Life for its residents has come to a complete standstill after the city received an historic 335 mm of rain in a single day on 21 Nov and torrential rain continued throughout the week.

Some individuals, such as Facebook user Kang Namthip, have taken to social media to call for help.

In her video, three men are seen precariously walking on electrical cables to escape the floodwaters.

Video shows flood victims walking on electrical cables

The video appears to have been recorded from the roof of a building overlooking the flooded streets.

Two of the men balance on the exposed electrical cables stretching across the road.

Meanwhile, another rests on the utility pole.

The cables swayed dangerously as the men made their way across the current.

Floodwaters submerged some neighbouring buildings in the distance, with only their roofs above the surface.

According to Kang Nathip, the water had reached the second floor of their building.

Heavy rain causes flooding and power outages in Thailand

Three straight days of heavy rainfall since 19 Nov has led to flooding in Hat Yai, causing power outages in the affected areas.

On 22 Nov, the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok declared Hat Yai a red-flag disaster zone.

As of 26 Nov, the flooding has claimed 33 lives, many of whom died from drowning, electrocution, and landslides.

Meanwhile, provincial authorities in Thailand have said in an update that floodwaters are receding.

However, rescue operations are still hindered due to strong currents.

Also read: 8 S’poreans miss return flight after severe flooding in Thailand traps them in Hat Yai hotel

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kang Namthip on Facebook.