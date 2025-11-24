8 S’poreans miss return flight after severe flooding in Thailand traps them in Hat Yai hotel

Severe flooding in Hat Yai, Thailand, causes 8 Singaporeans to be stuck in hotel and miss return flight

Severe flooding in Hat Yai, Thailand, has left eight Singaporeans trapped inside their hotel and unable to return home as planned.

This comes after heavy rain triggered widespread power outages and rapidly rising water levels in the area.

Singaporeans stranded after sudden floods hit Hat Yai

Ms Guo (surname transliterated), a Singaporean residing in Thailand, told Shin Min Daily News that her father, who is in his 70s, had travelled to Hat Yai with friends on 18 Nov.

The group, which includes six elderly individuals and two teenagers, was caught off guard by the sudden flooding and is currently stuck inside their hotel.

They were supposed to fly back to Singapore on 22 Nov but missed their flight due to the worsening conditions.

A power outage in the area has also left them with dwindling battery life on their phones and power banks, making regular communication difficult.

Hotel now rationing food & drinking water

Ms Guo contacted the Singapore Embassy in Thailand and Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) for assistance.

She managed to reach her father at 11am on 23 Nov and was told that the hotel had begun rationing food and drinking water.

According to her father, the floodwater initially reached knee height but has since risen to levels high enough to submerge cars.

With rainfall continuing and the situation unpredictable, Ms Guo said she hopes her father and the rest of the group can return safely to Singapore soon.

Hat Yai declared a red-flag disaster zone

According to the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok, Hat Yai has been “declared a red-flag disaster zone following heavy rainfall and widespread urban flooding“.

Some areas have experienced power outages and limited access to food and essential supplies.

The embassy advised Singaporeans in affected zones to stay indoors and follow instructions from local authorities.

Those needing consular assistance can contact the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok at +66-2-348-6700 or MFA at +65 6379 8800 or +65 6379 8855.

Also read: More than 10,000 people evacuated amid severe flooding in Johor, schools & Hari Raya preparations halted

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News & Thailand Update on Facebook.