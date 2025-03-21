More than 10,000 people evacuated amid severe flooding in Johor, schools & Hari Raya preparations halted

Johor flooding sees more than 10,000 people evacuated

At least 10,000 people across several Johor districts have been evacuated from their homes after heavy rainfall since Wednesday (19 March) triggered severe flooding.

The number of evacuees in Johor has doubled since Thursday (20 March), with 3,018 families now seeking refuge in 98 relief centres spread across five affected districts, according to Malay Mail.

State Disaster Management Committee Chairman Azmi Rohani confirmed that 10,763 people had been evacuated as of Friday (21 March).

Thousands of families seeking shelter in temporary relief centres

The devastating floods in Johor Bahru (JB), Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Pontian, and Kulai have sent thousands of displaced families to seek shelter in temporary relief centres.

JB has seen the highest number of evacuees at 4,291, followed by Kluang with 2,163, Kota Tinggi with 1,762, Kulai with 1,152, and Pontian with 1,395.

Meanwhile, three districts in Sabah were also affected by the floods, with 108 victims relocated to four relief centres, according to the social welfare department’s InfoBencana portal.

The worst-hit district was Beluran, where 92 victims were displaced, while Sandakan and Paitan reported 13 and three victims, respectively.

A viral TikTok video shows Skudai Highway submerged in floodwater, with vehicles and people making their way through the murky waters.

Another clip circulating online shows a residential area is engulfed by rising floodwaters, leaving several houses and cars partly submerged.

Victims left in the dark with limited food supplies

In the aftermath of the floods, countless families are reportedly suffering power outages and dwindling food supplies, with several homes sustaining severe damage.

Continuous downpours have also caused severe traffic congestion in multiple areas.

A family in Kampung Skudai Kecil was devastated when their home was completely submerged by floodwaters on Thursday (20 March), leaving them with nothing just before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, happening on 31 March.

Many victims are now worried their Hari Raya celebrations will be dampened as their festive preparations were swept away by the floods.

Authorities warn that the number of flood victims could rise further as more updates are received.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has urged residents to stay vigilant and follow official warnings.

20 schools shut down due to the disaster

According to Malay Mail, around 20 schools located across Johor Baru, Kulai, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, and Kluang have been disrupted by the ongoing disaster.

Out of these 20 schools, seven are now serving as temporary relief centres, two are completely submerged, and 11 are cut off.

State Education and Information Committee Chairman Aznan Tamin confirmed that schools being used as relief centres are fully prepared for the influx of flood victims.

Each district has already pre-identified schools for this purpose, ensuring they are ready to accommodate evacuees as needed.

