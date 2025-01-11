More than 1,000 Johor residents displaced from homes as heavy rain causes floods

Roads closed and residents displaced due to Johor floods

Over the past day or so, Singapore has seen hours of continuous rain as well as flash floods in some areas.

That happened to also be the case across the Causeway in the Malaysian state of Johor.

More than 1,000 Johor residents have reportedly been displaced from their homes, as the flooding situation continues to worsen.

Citing figures from the Johor disaster management committee, The Star reported that 1,156 people from 366 families have been displaced as of noon on Saturday (11 Jan).

The majority of the flood victims were from the district of Kota Tinggi.

Other affected districts include Kulai, Kluang, and Pontian.

According to Oriental Daily, Johor has experienced a prolonged period of rain lasting for more than 24 hours as of 10am on Saturday (11 Jan).

The floods have also led to the temporary closure of 10 roads in Kota Tinggi.

Of this number, five roads were closed to all vehicles while heavy vehicles were still allowed on the remaining roads.

Torrential rain also leads to floods in Singapore

The torrential rain has led to similar situations here in Singapore. On 9 Jan, national water agency PUB warned the public of potential flash floods from 10 to 13 Jan.

As the monsoon surge hit Singapore, flash flood warnings were issued for three locations in the East.

These locations include:

Junction of Mountbatten Road and Tanjong Katong Road South

Upper East Coast Road

Jalan Seaview

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the water level reached about 50cm high along a 60m stretch on Jalan Seaview in what a resident described as “probably the worst (flooding) in the last few years”.

