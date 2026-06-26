Driver claims he was wrongly ‘flashed’ by speed camera at Clementi Road while driving below speed limit

Driver says he was going 66-68km/h in 70km/h zone, speed camera says otherwise

A Singapore driver has turned to Reddit for advice after receiving a speeding offence notice that he insists was issued wrongly.

In a post on 24 June, 25-year-old William claimed he was flashed by an enforcement camera while travelling through a 70km/h zone.

According to the Traffic Police (TP) letter he later received, he was allegedly travelling at 85km/h at the time of the offence.

Dashcam footage shows slower speed

William said he was surprised as he had been extra cautious with his driving speed after receiving previous warnings.

According to the footage from his dashcam, he was travelling at between 66km/h and 68km/h when passing through the junction.

He added that even factoring in slight differences between GPS-based speed readings and actual vehicle speed, the figures were still nowhere near 85km/h.

Appeal reportedly rejected

Believing there had been a mistake, William submitted an appeal to TP.

However, he said the appeal was rejected.

With the fine and demerit points due next week, he had also contacted his Member of Parliament (MP) for assistance.

He asked fellow drivers whether anyone had successfully overturned a speeding fine before.

William also asked whether there were other avenues for escalation.

“If I’m guilty I just pay fine la, but damn innocent leh like that,” he said.

Netizens offer advice and share experiences

In response to his post, netizens have offered suggestions and shared their own experiences.

A netizen identified the location of the OP’s vehicle from the footage and calculated its estimated speed during that period.

Another Redditor said they also knew someone who recently appealed a speeding offence detected by the same speed camera.

One netizen who had driven past the same junction recently noticed the speed camera flashing several times.

They then speculated if there was something wrong with the camera calibration.

In an update, William thanked netizens for their advice and said he was surprised by the amount of discussion generated by the post.

He also noted that several drivers familiar with the area had reportedly observed an increase in flashes from the same enforcement camera in recent months.

Will pay fine if no other escalation avenues

Speaking to MS News, William said the speed camera was located at Clementi Road towards Bukit Timah, just before the Sunset Way junction.

William shared that his MP hasn’t gotten back to him yet.

He said that he will likely pay the fine if there are no other avenues to escalate the issue.

“Hopefully, if the camera wasn’t properly calibrated like in the KPE incident, they’ll refund the fine and cancel the demerit points,” he said.

William also revealed that he is currently using the 70mai A810S dashcam, which he just installed last month.

He explained that it uses GPS and satellite positioning (similar to Google maps), and that the speed is satellite-derived.

“Since getting the dashcam, I’ve occasionally checked its speed display and found that it usually differs from my speedometer by only 1 to 2 km/h,” stated William.

Also read: Actor Zong Zijie gets fine, 1-month driving ban for speeding at 121km/h on West Coast Highway

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Featured image adapted from Reddit.