Actor Zong Zijie gets fine, 1-month driving ban for speeding at 121km/h on West Coast Highway

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"I would prefer there not to be a suspension, because my work actually requires me to travel a lot," Zong Zijie said.

By - 7 May 2026, 2:14 pm

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Actor Zong Zijie fined S$800, banned one month from driving after speeding at 121km/h on highway with 70km/h speed limit

Authorities fined a Singapore-based actor S$800 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

The actor was speeding at 121km/h along a stretch of road with a 70km/h speed limit.

Zong Zijie, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of speeding on Wednesday (6 May).

According to CNA, Zong was caught driving 51km/h above the speed limit along West Coast Highway at about 12.55pm on 23 Aug 2025.

Source: @zijiee on Instagram

Judge raises concern over past speeding offences

The prosecution sought a fine of S$800 without a disqualification order.

However, District Judge Shawn Ho questioned whether a driving ban should be imposed.

He noted that Zong had three prior speeding offences in April 2020, June 2020 and Sept 2023.

The prosecutor said he would not press for a ban but left the decision to the court.

Zong, who was unrepresented, initially offered no mitigation.

When asked by the judge, he said, “Your honour, on the day itself, I was late and in a rush, so I went a lot above the speed limit. I know that I went above the speed limit, so I’ll face my … whatever the court issues me. Yeah.”

He also appealed against a driving ban, saying that he “would prefer there not to be a suspension, because my work actually requires me to travel a lot, so a disqualification for a period of time will cause a lot of inconvenience.”

Source: SG Courts

Court imposes 1-month driving ban

Judge Ho ultimately imposed both the fine and a one-month disqualification.

“Driving is a responsibility. If you want to drive on our roads, do not speed,” he said.

Zong is an artiste with Noontalk Media, co-founded by actor Dasmond Koh.

Source: @zijiee on Instagram

He made his acting debut at age 13 in Mediacorp’s My School Daze and has since appeared in shows such as Your World In Mine.

Source: Mediacorp

For speeding, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

Also Read: ‘Really unnecessary’: Netizen spots traffic police officer ‘hiding’ on overhead bridge in S’pore with speed camera

‘Really unnecessary’: Netizen spots traffic police officer ‘hiding’ on overhead bridge in S’pore with speed camera

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Featured image adapted from @zijiee on Instagram and @zijiee on Instagram.

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Prudence Lim
Prudence Lim
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