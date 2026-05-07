Actor Zong Zijie gets fine, 1-month driving ban for speeding at 121km/h on West Coast Highway

Actor Zong Zijie fined S$800, banned one month from driving after speeding at 121km/h on highway with 70km/h speed limit

Authorities fined a Singapore-based actor S$800 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

The actor was speeding at 121km/h along a stretch of road with a 70km/h speed limit.

Zong Zijie, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of speeding on Wednesday (6 May).

According to CNA, Zong was caught driving 51km/h above the speed limit along West Coast Highway at about 12.55pm on 23 Aug 2025.

Judge raises concern over past speeding offences

The prosecution sought a fine of S$800 without a disqualification order.

However, District Judge Shawn Ho questioned whether a driving ban should be imposed.

He noted that Zong had three prior speeding offences in April 2020, June 2020 and Sept 2023.

The prosecutor said he would not press for a ban but left the decision to the court.

Zong, who was unrepresented, initially offered no mitigation.

When asked by the judge, he said, “Your honour, on the day itself, I was late and in a rush, so I went a lot above the speed limit. I know that I went above the speed limit, so I’ll face my … whatever the court issues me. Yeah.”

He also appealed against a driving ban, saying that he “would prefer there not to be a suspension, because my work actually requires me to travel a lot, so a disqualification for a period of time will cause a lot of inconvenience.”

Court imposes 1-month driving ban

Judge Ho ultimately imposed both the fine and a one-month disqualification.

“Driving is a responsibility. If you want to drive on our roads, do not speed,” he said.

Zong is an artiste with Noontalk Media, co-founded by actor Dasmond Koh.

He made his acting debut at age 13 in Mediacorp’s My School Daze and has since appeared in shows such as Your World In Mine.

For speeding, he could have been jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

Also Read: ‘Really unnecessary’: Netizen spots traffic police officer ‘hiding’ on overhead bridge in S’pore with speed camera

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Featured image adapted from @zijiee on Instagram and @zijiee on Instagram.