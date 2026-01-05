‘Really unnecessary’: Netizen spots traffic police officer ‘hiding’ on overhead bridge in S’pore with speed camera

Traffic police officer seen sitting on floor of overhead bridge in Singapore with speed camera

A traffic police officer was recently spotted “hiding” on the floor of an overhead bridge in Singapore while conducting speed enforcement, leaving some motorists surprised — and others unimpressed.

The incident was highlighted in a post shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 4 Jan.

Traffic police seen enforcing speed limits from overhead bridge

The post included a photo showing a traffic police officer sitting on the floor of an overhead bridge, holding what appeared to be a speed camera.

The original poster (OP) said they were taken aback by the sight.

“OMG really speechless… Just spotted traffic police hiding on the overhead bridge, sitting down on the floor with speed camera,” they wrote.

“Come on lah… need to hide until like that meh? Really fian sia.”

The OP added that the location was “clearly a speed trap hotspot”.

They urged fellow motorists to slow down when approaching overhead bridges, reminding them that the speed limit is typically 70km/h.

OP shares list of perceived speed trap hotspots

The OP also listed several locations commonly believed by drivers to be speed trap hotspots, many of which are near overhead bridges. These are:

Lornie Road/Lornie Viaduct

PIE – before Adam Flyover (towards Tuas) & after KPE

CTE – after Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 (towards SLE/AYE)

AYE – multiple spots near the city & Jurong side

Nicoll Highway – officers allegedly often “hide” on overhead bridges

While the post made it clear that it was not encouraging speeding, the OP questioned whether such discreet positioning was really necessary.

“Not asking people to speed, but hiding like this really unnecessary lah,” the post read.

The OP ended the post with a gentle reminder to fellow road users:

Drive safe everyone. Better slow than sorry.

Netizens defend traffic police officer

Many netizens were quick to defend the officer, pointing out that speed limits are clearly displayed and should be followed regardless of enforcement visibility.

One commenter suggested the officer was not “hiding” at all, but simply sitting down while doing their job.

Another felt that there should be even more speed checks to deter reckless driving.

Others said they understood why the officer was seated, noting that enforcement duties can be physically demanding.

One netizen also suggested that more fixed speed cameras could be installed instead, rather than “wasting resources” by sending officers on overhead bridges.

