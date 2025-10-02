SPF busts myth about traffic police having quotas to hit, clarifies their mission is to keep road users safe

SPF debunks traffic police quota myth, says they focus on road safety

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has debunked a commonly-heard myth about traffic police officers having a quota to meet.

In a social media reel on Wednesday (1 Oct), SPF clarified that the traffic police have the objective of ensuring safety on roads, rather than meeting certain quotas.

Traffic police debunks quota myth through light-hearted reel

In the light-hearted video, a woman attempted to “catch” a traffic police officer hiding behind a tree, claiming that officers were trying to meet their supposed quotas.

“You all know why I’m the number one TP spotter in Singapore? It’s because, right, I can identify all their pattern,” she said.

“They like to hide behind the trees, right, to catch us speeding. They wanna meet their quota.”

However, to her surprise, there was nobody behind the tree.

A traffic police officer then appeared behind her and asked if she was okay.

Still unconvinced, the woman said: “I know right. You’re hiding behind this tree right?”

Debunking traffic police quota myth

Another police officer then appeared on screen and explained that traffic police officers do not have quotas and that their mission is much more “critical and singular”.

“It’s all about the safety for all road users in Singapore, ” he stressed. The officer explained that enforcement locations are not chosen randomly, nor are they intended to “trap” drivers.

Instead, they are strategically selected based on accident-prone areas – specific roads or junctions that statistically record higher frequencies of traffic accidents, particularly those resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

The officer emphasised that, rather than merely catching road users who break the rules, their priority is to achieve zero accidents and violations, ensuring everyone gets home safely.

Also read: SPF hops on TikTok trend to educate public about impersonation & scams, netizens praise social media game

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.