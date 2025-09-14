SPF hops on TikTok trend to educate public about impersonation & scams, netizens praise social media game

SPF uses TikTok to warn public about impersonations and scams, netizens applaud effort

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is showing they know how to keep up with the times — by using TikTok trends to spread serious messages about scams and impersonations.

On Saturday (13 Sept), SPF uploaded a cheeky skit on their official TikTok page, hopping on the viral “泡沫 rock your body” dance.

SPF uses TikTok to warn about impersonations

In the clip, two uniformed officers are on patrol when they encounter a suspicious man dressed as a fake policeman.

The suspicious character, upon spotting the female officer, then bursts into a dance to Hong Kong singer G.E.M.’s hit 泡沫 (Bubble),

The dance even threw in the viral “aura farming” moves made famous by an 11-year-old boy from Indonesia, a move that the Singapore Navy also incorporated in one of its own TikTok videos.

The pair of genuine police officers eventually apprehend the fake policeman and take him away.

The caption on the post says: “Caught again! Impersonation is illegal”

A text overlay reading “POV: not her again” suggests this isn’t the first run-in between the female officer and the fake cop.

A quick check on SPF’s official TikTok account shows an earlier video from 1 Aug, where SPF posted a cheeky video involving the two with a clear warning: “Uh, impersonation is illegal.”

Netizens applaud SPF’s TikTok game

The creative approach won over netizens, who praised SPF for using trending and relatable content to get their point across.

One viewer said whoever is behind the TikTok content deserves “a pay raise”.

Another commenter admitted they enjoyed the video so much they watched it five times.

Others pointed out how officers nowadays have to go the extra mile for social media.

Another netizen was impressed by the TikTok post and praised SPF for their “social media game”.

Impersonation scams remain one of the most common tactics used by criminals to cheat unsuspecting victims of their money.

The SPF reported a 199.2% surge in government official impersonation scam cases in the first half of 2025 compared to last year.

By using TikTok as an educational tool, SPF is reminding the public to stay vigilant and think twice whenever they receive suspicious calls or messages.

Featured image adapted from @singaporepoliceforce on TikTok.