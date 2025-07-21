S’pore Navy’s ‘aura farming’ video goes viral, netizens praise ‘commander’ who approved idea

Singapore Navy joins ‘aura farming’ bandwagon, rakes in 33 million likes

On 17 July, the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) made a surprise splash on TikTok by jumping aboard the viral “aura farming” trend — and Singaporeans couldn’t get enough of it.

The video, which shows naval officers strutting and grooving with serious swagger aboard the Maritime and Security Response Vessel (MSRV) Protector, has racked up over 33 million likes and over 18,000 comments in just four days.

“#DefendingOurEveryday and harvesting some sea-riously good auras,” the maritime service branch wrote in their caption.

What is ‘aura farming’?

The recent “aura farming” trend taking over everyone’s For You Pages was sparked by 11-year-old Rayyan Arkan Dikha, who went viral after a video showed him confidently dancing at the tip of a longboat during a traditional race in Riau, Indonesia.

The Internet has dubbed his swagger and confidence the ultimate form of “aura farming”, an Internet slang referring to the cultivation of one’s coolness.

TikTokers applaud the Navy’s swagger

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see the Singapore Navy getting in on Gen Alpha lingo.

“Didn’t know Singapore was chill like that,” one top comment read.

Others cheekily speculated how the video made it into the Navy’s content strategy.

One commenter jokingly said that the decision to jump in on the bandwagon was “a direct order from the General himself”.

Another netizen pointed out that a “45-year-old colonel” who had never seen the original viral trend might have signed off on the video, putting “pure faith in the next generation”.

SCDF & Police join the party

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) soon followed suit.

On 20 July, SCDF officers posted a video “aura farming” while en route to Marina Bay for the upcoming NDP 2025 maritime display, showing that they too could keep things cool under pressure.

Meanwhile, on 19 July, the SPF uploaded a clip of an officer doing the viral “aura farming” hand gestures while directing foot traffic on the Jubilee Bridge — proving that even law enforcement can have a little fun.

