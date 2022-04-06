Singaporean Man Jailed For Installing Spy App On Wife’s Phone

The stress of relationships is nothing new and can sometimes make us lash out at our partners.

For this couple, however, their relationship taking a sour turn had rather adverse consequences — and even involved the use of a spy app.

30-year-old Nicholas Wang Weichou was recently sentenced to two weeks’ jail for unlawfully stalking his wife. He had apparently done so by using a spy app on her phone to track her calls and check her location.

Wang was also served with an additional five months for moneylending offences unrelated to his stalking charge.

Installed a spy app on wife’s phone

The Straits Times (ST) reported that on 5 Apr, Wang pleaded guilty to unlawfully stalking his wife and two other unrelated counts of unlicensed moneylending.

Five other charges, including obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, were also taken into account at the time of sentencing, noted Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In Aug 2020, Wang had secretly purchased and installed an application, TTSPY, on his wife’s phone.

Source

The app gave him access to her social media messages, voice recordings, and call logs. He reportedly paid about S$108 (US$80) a month for a two-month subscription.

Using the app, he was able to track her whereabouts, listen in on her phone calls, and even hack her social media accounts.

According to ST, Wang’s actions were a result of their relationship’s downward spiral.

Upset by their constant arguments, he installed the app while his wife was taking a nap. He then started monitoring her activities with his own phone.

On 6 Sep 2020, Wang used the app to delete his wife’s Facebook post about a recent quarrel between the couple.

He then proceeded to publish their text conversations on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. The posts were set to ‘private’ so that only his wife would be able to see them.

Wang allegedly went on to send threatening messages to his wife, such as:

Don’t need tell ppl I hack your account. Nobody can help you.

He also locked her out of all her social media and e-mail accounts.

On 8 Sep 2020, Wang’s wife filed a police report. Upon hearing this, Wang attempted to discard his phone at Boon Lay Market.

Source

TODAY reported that Wang also returned access to all social media accounts to his wife after the police report was filed.

Five months for unrelated moneylending charges

In addition to his stalking charges, Wang was charged on two counts of unlicensed moneylending.

In Nov 2020, he borrowed S$400 from a loanshark known only as “Nick”. When he was unable to make repayment, Wang agreed to help Nick harass other debtors for money.

Wang installed bicycle locks and placed debtors’ notes on victims’ front gates to scare them, stated TODAY.

Those charged with unlawful stalking can be jailed for a maximum term of one year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

Hopefully Wang learns from his mistakes

It’s not uncommon for partners to get into serious arguments with one another. However, going behind your partner’s back to stalk them is not the right way to react to a rocky relationship.

Perhaps Wang may be able to reflect on his mistakes while in prison. We also hope his wife will be able to move on from this unsettling experience.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from freestocks on Unsplash.