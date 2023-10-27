Starex Minivan Driver Weaves In & Out Of AYE Traffic After Motorcyclists Flip Them Off

Starex Minivan Cuts Through Traffic On AYE Allegedly To Chase Motorcyclists

When situations get stressful, tempers may flare among road users who’ve ended up in arguments and even altercations every once in a while.

But when conditions didn’t allow such confrontations, the driver of a Hyundai Starex minivan resorted to cutting through traffic on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) to chase after several motorcyclists who flipped them off.

Splitting lanes and weaving dangerously in and out of the congestion, the Malaysian-registered minivan very nearly hit other vehicles along the way.

Starex minivan driver chases rude motorcyclists

The incident took place in the early morning of 26 Oct, at 7.37am, according to SG Road Vigilante.

Dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle showed a white Starex minivan with a Malaysian licence plate driving in the right-most lane of the AYE amidst peak-hour traffic.

As it inched forward, several motorcycles seemingly with Malaysian licence plates too, passed by. For unknown reasons, two of the riders flashed their middle fingers at the Starex driver when they passed the vehicle.

Possibly infuriated, the Starex driver turned out of the first lane to chase them but was stopped by the heavy traffic which the riders had no trouble slipping through.

Nevertheless, the driver proved undeterred in their rage. They began lane splitting with the bulky minivan, weaving in and out of the first and second lanes, barely missing other vehicles.

The Starex continued going after the motorcyclists relentlessly, dangerously cutting its way through the congested traffic.

Netizens joke that they’re playing catching

Shortly after, the Starex vanished out of sight. Whether the minivan caused any damage to other vehicles or caught up with the motorcyclists is unclear.

The footage of the ‘chase’ shocked many viewers, with one irate netizen stating that reckless drivers with no respect for the law should be banned.

Another joked that the driver was playing “catching” at peak hours.

While the driver’s actions were dangerous, some commenters couldn’t help but praise their skill. One highlighted their expertise in manoeuvering the bulky Starex to ‘steal’ its way through congested traffic.

Of course, despite the motorcyclists’ provocation, the Starex driver should not have driven so dangerously.

Perhaps they should instead funnel their driving skills to something more productive.

Earlier this year, a road rage incident saw a driver ram into a motorcyclist and confront him at a Pasir Panjang roadside.

